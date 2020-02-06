‘A new level of unhinged’: Conservative pundits recoil as Trump goes on a rambling stream of consciousness acquittal victory speech

President Donald Trump spoke for nearly an hour about a rambling set of issues like baseball and wrestling. He turned to attack his foes, blast Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and apologized to the state of Utah on behalf of Romney.

He even began throwing out curse words. But the only apology he issued was to his family, for making them go through a “dirty, rotten, deal.”

After calling out every Republican he felt helped him, Trump rambled about how he was wronged. He name-checked every enemy or anyone he perceived to be an enemy.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews called it like a conversation after 18 holes in the locker room.

Many conservatives on Twitter began asking about the sanity of the president:

Let it out, @realDonaldTrump. Let it all out. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 6, 2020

I don’t think very many objective people think that. The problem is not everyone is objective. https://t.co/KbjXgGeIIV — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 6, 2020

File under “Narcissistic Psychopath, delusional rants of” https://t.co/GDudQiZNoP — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 6, 2020

The president making fun of a person who gave up everything to do what’s right because the president can’t understand why anyone would ever do that. https://t.co/jOWeFiaEeJ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 6, 2020

Gee I wonder if any other president of the United States had ever used that word in a nationally televised address from the East Room? https://t.co/rP8eZr6IrB — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 6, 2020

Trump Stream of consciousness: self pity, bitterness, insults, recriminations, self pity, anger, grievance, conspiracy theories, mockery, lies, sniffs, self pity, vindictiveness, sir, sniff, insults, self pity, sniff, pay back This will end well. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 6, 2020

media: you have an obligation to explain how unhinged and insane this is: Trump Loses It in Rant Against Enemies — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 6, 2020

This is megalomania and narcissistic insecurity in full gallop. And millions of people think it's just terrific. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 6, 2020

It’s on CNN too. I’m watching, mostly hoping he answers some questions from reporters if the pity-party is ever over. He’s feeling like the King of the World right now. I’m sure he’d like to try & humiliate a couple of reporters. — Wanda (@Doligay32) February 6, 2020

Totally stable genius. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 6, 2020

This speech is a new level of unhinged. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 6, 2020

Stream of consciousness venting and crowd work totally pwns. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 6, 2020

Headline writers: If you do not include "rant" or "unhinged" or "frightful" in your story about this you are doing this wrong. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 6, 2020

If this was a wedding toast people would be making awkward eye contact and getting up one by one to head to the bar. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 6, 2020

So, every Republican politician in America called Trump and asked for permission to run, is what we’re saying here — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 6, 2020

I will never get tired of watching Trump shit on people who support him. https://t.co/0CG0vtTAze — ShockinglyIndecorousHat (@Popehat) February 6, 2020

What the hell is the point of this Steve Scalise story, and how much of this do we have to take before we can start talking about the 25th amendment — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 6, 2020

Please, please independent and soft R voters watch this. Think of the consequences should he WIN again. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 6, 2020