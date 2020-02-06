Ana Navarro buries ‘little boy’ Donald Trump Jr. for his attacks on Mitt Romney

CNN’s Ana Navarro on Thursday applauded Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for voting to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power charges, while also brushing off attacks from Trump son Donald Trump Jr.

When asked by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota what she made of Trump Jr. calling Romney a “p*ssy” on his Instagram account, Navarro responded dismissively.

“I really don’t even want to spend any time talking about that little boy and his father and how inappropriate they are,” she said.

She then went on to give Romney kudos for following his conscience and voting to remove Trump from office, even though it meant coming under relentless attack from Trump supporters.

“I just want to say thank you to Mitt Romney,” she said. “You know, I’ve now heard his speech several times, and every time it hits me even more. As somebody who knows a lot of those senators, a lot of those Republican senators, it gives me — it gives me sustenance, such hope to know there’s at least one Republican, only one, who hasn’t sold out his principles, who hasn’t sold out his convictions, who isn’t trying to accommodate a president that wasn’t a Republican until a few years ago and who has no compass.”

She concluded by saying, “Thank you to the one sole Republican with the guts and the intestinal fortitude to do the right thing for the country, not for himself, not for the party, not for a president.”

