‘Appalling’: Roger Stone juror levels Trump on CNN for attacks on judicial process

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked the jury foreman in the trial of his ally Roger Stone by accusing her of having an anti-Trump bias.

“The woman who was in charge of the jury is totally tainted!” Trump fumed. “When you take a look, how can you have a person like this? She was a anti-Trump activist.”

Seth Cousins, a juror at the Stone trial, went on CNN Friday to set the record straight about how he and his fellow jurors reached their decision to convict the longtime Trump ally of all seven charges, including perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.

“Honestly, it’s appalling to me,” Cousins said of Trump’s behavior. “8 million Americans are called and report to jury service every year — that’s 40,000 people every court day! 40,000 people today are showing up for jury duty. And for the president to issue these baseless attacks on our jury and on our foreperson really denigrates the service that each of these people is doing.”

Cousins also whacked the president for trying to downplay Stone’s crimes.

“He was prosecuted for lying in a congressional proceeding, for obstructing that proceeding, and for tampering with a witness,” he said. “As Judge Jackson also pointed out yesterday, as a result of his actions, the report that the House Permanent Select Committee put together was incomplete and inaccurate.”

Watch the video below.

Republicans who screamed about ‘dictator’ Obama nervously stand by as Trump declares himself above all law

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Donald Trump’s legal troubles have had an unexpected result – the proclamation of a view of the Presidency, in which Trump is legally untouchable and newly all-powerful. The head of the party of limited government has proposed a theory of American democracy, the unlimited Presidency, and the rest of his party has fallen into line.

The district attorney of Manhattan is trying to obtain Trump’s financial records, including tax returns, in the case about whether the payments to Stormy Daniels by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, then reimbursed by Trump, were legal. William Consovoy, Trump’s lawyer, told the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals that as President, Trump is immune from the entire judicial system. Consovoy said that if Trump shot someone on Fifth Avenue, he could be charged with a crime only after he is out of office.

Intel given to Trump ‘revolves around his feelings’ and not facts: NYT’s Haberman

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day," on Friday morning, New York Times correspondents Maggie Haberman revealed that the Donald Trump White House "revolves around the president's feelings," and that he is particularly "triggered" by any mention of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)."

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota, John Berman and CNN regular Dana Bash, Haberman addressed her own report that the president was furious about intelligence officials revealing that the Russians are actively involved in seeing his re-election in 2020.

"The president does not want to hear information about Russia and election interference," the White House correspondent began. "He, according to a number of aides, sees this as an asterisk on his election from 2016 and he does not want to hear this is potentially happening again."

Casualties mount as Trump seeks ‘unquestioning obedience’ in the executive branch

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Russia is interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get Donald Trump re-elected, US intelligence officials have warned lawmakers in a briefing that infuriated the president, who then replaced his intelligence chief, US media reported.

Trump erupted in anger at acting director of national intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire when he learned of the February 13 session with the House Intelligence Committee, The Washington Post and New York Times said Thursday.

Maguire aide Shelby Pierson reportedly told lawmakers Russia was once again meddling in the US election on Trump's behalf.

Trump complained that the Democrats would use the information against him, the reports said.

