Biden is trailing Sanders by less than you might think: new California poll
While recent surveys have consistently found Bernie Sanders winning in the Golden State, his lead may not be as big as some might think.A new poll released by Monmouth University on Thursday found 24% of likely California Democratic primary voters supporting Sanders, compared to 17% for former Vice President Joe Biden. The 7-point gap is far narrower than the 18-point lead the Public Policy Institute of California recorded Sanders having on Tuesday.The viability of Biden’s campaign has come into question after poor fourth and fifth place showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, though Californians …
UltraViolet calls on DNC to keep Bloomberg off debate stage unless the billionaire releases former employees from NDAs
"We already have a sexual predator in the White House in Donald Trump. Silencing employees and encouraging a toxic work environment cannot be the new normal."
Women's advocacy group UltraViolet called on the Democratic National Committee to keep former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg off the debate stage until the billionaire releases his former employees from non-disclosure agreements about alleged mistreatment at his company.
‘This is a joke, right?’: Internet appalled at Trump plan to boost ‘clown’ Doug Collins to top intel position
Late Thursday night President Donald Trump hinted that he is considering Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to become his permanent Director of National Intelligence, which caused yet another flurry of consternation just days after he announced he would put controversial Ambassador Richard Grenell in the spot as a temporary measure.
According to the Washington Times, "The president made the disclosure to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight to Las Vegas, Nevada, a day after he selected U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as acting DNI.
Culinary Union members make last-minute turnout push in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates had one last chance to woo Nevadans at this week's Democratic debate before the state's caucuses take place on Saturday. While much of the debate covered focused on the theatrical takedown of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, members of the state's Culinary Union were surprised by the attention that their organization got on stage.