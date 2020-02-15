Quantcast
Bill Barr accused of an ongoing pattern of perjury ‘from day one’ by former prosecutor

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing in MSNBC’s “AM Joy” former lead prosecutor Glenn Kirschner hammered Attorney General Bill Barr of a pattern of deceit and perjury that began with his Senate confirmation hearings and continues to this day.

Speaking with host Joy Reid about Barr’s ABC interview admission that he is unhappy with Donald Trump’s tweets and that he doesn’t let them influence him, the prosecutor called him out.

“Bill Barr is not to be believed,” Kirschner explained. “You know, from day one, Joy, at his confirmation hearing he lied — he committed perjury. [Sen.] Kamala Harris asked him, did anybody at the White House including the president ask you to open an investigation or suggest you should open an investigation? What did he say? ‘You know, I’m grappling with the word suggest.'”

“Here’s smart guy, Bill Barr, you know what that suggests and means if somebody asks you the question ‘what’s your middle name?’ and ‘I don’t remember what my middle name is?’ — that’s perjury,” he added. “He perjured himself from day one.”

He later added, “Bill Barr and Trump are burning down the Department of Justice. Whether that’s the intent, I don’t know but that’s the effect of what they’re doing.”

2020 Election

Nevada caucus official: My state’s caucus plans are ‘horrendous’

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

On CNN Saturday, anchor Victor Blackwell got Nevada Caucuses site leader Seth Morrison to concede that the caucus system — even with its expanded early voting — was broken beyond repair and needs to be abolished.

"I strongly encourage early voting, because at least it's on a piece of paper," said Morrison. "They've done ranked choice voting in a few states. The software exists, the process exists."

"If you're advising people to vote early, I know if I'm voting in a primary, I go into a booth, press the button and know which candidate I'm voting for," said Blackwell. "If I'm going to a caucus and I'm physically there, I know where I'm putting my body and who gives me my support. If I give you a list of five names in order of my preference but I don't know who's viable at what point and when do I go to the other person on my list, how do I know at the end of the process who actually had my vote?"

Breaking Banner

US to evacuate Americans as virus cases rise on quarantined ship stuck in Japan

Published

60 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Americans will be removed from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan and flown home, the US embassy said Saturday as dozens more cases of the new coronavirus were diagnosed on board.

At least 285 people on the Diamond Princess have contracted the illness but hundreds of passengers and crew have not yet been tested as they wait in a quarantine that was scheduled to end February 19.

In a message to Americans, the embassy said the US government "recommends, out of an abundance of caution, that US citizens disembark and return to the United States for further monitoring".

2020 Election

Bill Barr shredded by ex-Justice Department counsel for doing irreparable damage to his department

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, the former counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno said current AG Bill Barr has done nothing but wreak havoc at the Justice Department since Donald Trump appointed him.

According to Shan Wu, who also doubles as a CNN legal analyst, despite Barr's protestations that he is not influenced by the president, there is more evidence to prove that he is than not.

