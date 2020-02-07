Bill Taylor takes Rudy Giuliani to the woodshed over his ‘unconscionable’ attacks on Marie Yovanovitch

Bill Taylor, the former top American diplomat in Ukraine who was hired by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, torched Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

In the interview, Taylor singled out Giuliani’s efforts to run a smear campaign against former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

“It of course bothers me any time I see someone like Masha Yovanovitch or Alex Vindman unfairly attacked,” said Taylor, who also described Giuliani’s campaign as “unconscionable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tapper then asked him if he thought that Pompeo had done enough to support Yovanovitch, and Taylor said he thought Pompeo was doing the best he could under the circumstances.

“I do believe that he wants to support every member of the State Department, every employee, I do believe he wants to do that,” Taylor said. “I also believe he’s under some pressure, from other parts of the government, not to support some of the people in the State Department.”

Taylor last year testified before the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry about how Giuliani conducted a “shadow” diplomacy campaign that included a push to oust Yovanovitch and also to press the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Watch the full interview at this link.