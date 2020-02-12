Quantcast
Bloomberg wins the support of three Congressional Black Caucus members: report

Published

1 min ago

on

This Wednesday, 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg won the endorsements of three Congressional Black Caucus members. One of the endorsements was from Democratic U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks of New York City, where Bloomberg was mayor for 12 years.

The endorsements come in the wake of a video that shows Bloomberg saying that police should target minorities with their stop-and-frisk policy.

Read the full report at Reuters.


Trump taps close ally of Stephen Miller to be DHS top attorney: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

A close ally of White House immigration hawk Stephen Miller has been chosen to be the Department of Homeland Security's top attorney, CNN reports.

The appointment of Chad Mizelle comes in the wake ongoing legal battles in the top ranks of the department regarding the ban on trusted traveler programs for New York residents and asylum agreements to send migrants to Central America. Mizelle was the acting chief of staff at the department and previously served at the Justice Department as counsel to the deputy attorney general.

Read the full report at CNN.

Georgia man dies in a ditch after hit-and-run driver calls state rep friend instead of calling 911

Published

39 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Eric Keais was 38-years-old when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Cedartown, Georgia, only to be left to die in a ditch when the person driving the car drove off without stopping and calling 9-11. But as The Reveal reports, the driver was 37-year-old Ralph “Ryan” Dover III and he did call someone. That someone was attorney and Georgia State Representative Trey Kelley, who was a friend of Dover's.

According to a report obtained by The Reveal, Dover told police that "at first, he didn't know what he hit and then said it could have been a deer or possibly a person."

America’s European allies no longer believe Trump’s ‘apoplectic’ threats

Published

47 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

European allies are no longer taking angry threats from President Donald Trump all that seriously.

The U.S. president reportedly flew into an "apoplectic" rage in a phone call with British prime minister Boris Johnson, who agreed to a deal with Chinese telecoms company Huawei despite Trump's threats to withdraw from an intelligence-sharing agreement, reported Business Insider.

Other allies in Europe are also ignoring Trump's threats over Huawei.

