Quantcast
Connect with us

Businessman tells conservative publication he helped Saudis make millions in illegal donations to Trump campaign

Published

29 mins ago

on

Andy Khawaja, a Lebanese-American businessman, is making some wild claims to the conservative Spectator publication that he helped Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates illegally funnel millions of dollars to President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

In an interview with Spectator’s Paul Wood, Khawaja claims that he sold technology to political operative George Nader that helped him conceal millions of dollars’ worth of donations from Saudi Arabia and UAE as small contributions made by American citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He says that to keep it secret, they disguised the money as small donations from Americans, using stolen identities and ‘virtual credit cards’ or gift cards — donations of less than $200 do not have to be reported to the Federal Election Commission and made public,” Wood writes. “He claims the Saudis and the Emiratis were able to make thousands of such small donations at a time using the latest payment processing technology.”

Khawaja tells Wood that Nader regularly boasted to him about how Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Russia were all in on helping Trump become president — and that Nader even sent Wood photos of himself posing with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman as proof of his access to major world leaders.

Wood urges caution about accepting Khawaja’s claims at face value, however, and notes that both Nader and Khawaja were actually indicted by the Department of Justice for making illegal straw donations to Hillary Clinton during her presidential run against Trump. Nader earlier this year also pleaded guilty to bringing an underage boy into the United States for sex and to possessing child pornography.

Nonetheless, Wood cites two additional witnesses who have corroborated Khawaja’s basic account of Nader seeking to help UAE use payment technology to illegally funnel money into Trump’s campaign.

Read the entire report here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The worst kind of fascists’: Trump announces $3 Billion arms deal at India visit

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

"For decades, the U.S.-India relationship was anchored by claims of shared values of human rights and human dignity. Now, those shared values are discrimination, bigotry, and hostility towards refugees and asylum seekers."

U.S. President Donald Trump got a warm welcome from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick off a whirlwind 36-hour tour of the world's largest democracy and announced the two countries were finalizing a $3 billion arms deal.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The religious mourning of ‘Saint’ Kobe Bryant with Staples Center memorial

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

This morning, the 24th of February, tens of thousands of fans are set to gather at LA's Staples Center to mourn the passing of all-time NBA great Kobe Bryant who, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others, died tragically in a helicopter crash on the 26th of January.

This is, in fact, the official version of a spontaneous response that took place just days after Bryant’s untimely death, when thousands of fans gathered at the Staples Center to pay homage to the 18-time all-star. Flowers, photos, and candles were transported immediately by fans wearing Kobe’s jersey to create a memorialized space and share in the tragedy. Around the league, NBA games held moments of silence to recognize Kobe’s contribution to the sport, while individual players found ways to honor Bryant’s legacy. Some took symbolic penalties like a 24-second shot clock violation (Kobe wore number 24 for a significant portion of his career) while others broke down on the bench. Tributes emerged online as well as globally, including a court-sized mural depicting Bryant and his daughter in the Philippines. A man in North Carolina even made a custom casket in honor of Bryant that’s currently on display at the Staples Center.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Businessman tells conservative publication he helped Saudis make millions in illegal donations to Trump campaign

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Andy Khawaja, a Lebanese-American businessman, is making some wild claims to the conservative Spectator publication that he helped Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates illegally funnel millions of dollars to President Donald Trump's campaign in 2016.

In an interview with Spectator's Paul Wood, Khawaja claims that he sold technology to political operative George Nader that helped him conceal millions of dollars' worth of donations from Saudi Arabia and UAE as small contributions made by American citizens.

Continue Reading
 
 