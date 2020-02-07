Quantcast
‘Caligula has been chastened’: Internet hilariously imagines time-traveling Susan Collins throughout world history

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) earned scorn this week after she was forced to quickly walk back her claim that President Donald Trump had learned his lesson after being impeached by the House of Representatives.

In an interview with reporter Gregg Lagerquist of Maine-based local news station WGME, Collins admitted that it was premature for her to say that “I believe that the president has learned from this case.”

Instead, Collins told Lagerquist, she should have said that she “hopes” Trump learned to not shake down foreign countries for political dirt after going through being impeached.

Inspired by this, the person behind the satirical Twitter account @pourmecoffee asked their followers to come up with pitches for a “SciFi series where Susan Collins travels back in time and is concerned about various things” without doing anything to actually avert the historical disasters she knows are coming.

Check out some of their ideas below.

