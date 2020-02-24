Quantcast
Connect with us

Clarence Thomas’ wife is helping Trump purge ‘snakes’ from the White House — and replace them with Fox News regulars

Published

2 mins ago

on

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is spearheading an effort to purge the White House of staffers perceived as disloyal to President Donald Trump.

Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of the Supreme Court justice, has been advising the president as he seeks to rid the government of “snakes” since his impeachment acquittal, reported Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas heads a network of activists, including GOP Senate staffer Barbara Ledeen, that meets weekly in the offices of conservative legal group Judicial Watch to make recommendations for White House staffing.

She sent one memo directly to the president last year, according to a source close to Thomas, but a presidential personnel office review found some of her recommendations were not appropriate candidates — but Axios reported that Trump may revisit some of those names now that impeachment is behind him.

A source with direct knowledge of the memo told the website that Thomas recommended former Sheriff David Clarke for a senior Homeland Security role and Fox News regular and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino for a role with Homeland Security or as a counterterrorism adviser.

Thomas also recommended Devin Nunes aide Derek Harvey and Federalist contributor Ben Weingarten for the National Security Council, and she suggested talk radio host Chris Plante for press secretary.

Harvey served on the National Security Council until he was pushed out by former national security adviser H.R. McMaster — who was eventually removed himself after Thomas and her Groundswell network pushed for his ouster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, who reported the story, declined to say whether any of the officials targeted by Thomas had pushed back against her campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Clarence Thomas’ wife is helping Trump purge ‘snakes’ from the White House — and replace them with Fox News regulars

Published

1 min ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is spearheading an effort to purge the White House of staffers perceived as disloyal to President Donald Trump.

Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of the Supreme Court justice, has been advising the president as he seeks to rid the government of "snakes" since his impeachment acquittal, reported Axios.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP flooding this red state with cash over panic state may flip on Trump: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, the Republican Party is sending barrels of cash to Arizona over fears that not only will they lose the Senate seat held by Martha McSally, but they may lose the state's electoral votes which could put Donald Trump's re-election in peril.

The report notes that the GOP is not convinced that they will hang on to all three of the midwestern battleground states that helped propel Trump to the Oval Office, thus making it highly important to keep Arizona in the win column.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

It’s the affordability, stupid. Can this one word put a Democrat back in the White House?

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Paige Black is a 24-year-old from Northeast Philadelphia with a college degree in biochemistry and exactly the job she was aiming for, as a hospital lab technician. But she’s also forced to live at home with her parents, middle-class retirees, and has no idea when she’ll ever get a place of her own — all because of one thing she failed to calculate.That is, calculate in the most literal sense of the word.Her student debt. A whopping $130,000 worth. Black told me in a Twitter interview that it wasn’t until she graduated from Chestnut Hill College that she realized the full impact of the 12% int... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image