Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump admits to crime and more during the ‘Saturday Night Live’ impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” took on President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“After months of anticipation, the impeachment trial of President Trump wound up consisting of two weeks of dry debate and posturing and will now conclude without any witness testimony or new evidence,” the skit began. “For those hoping for more, here is … ‘The Trial You Wish Had Happened.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

SNL then featured a court television-style trial of the leader of the free world.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was featured and argued, “All men are innocent after being proven guilty.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also made an appearance, along with Hunter Biden and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

And the President himself, played by Alec Baldwin, testified after walking into court in a walker, as Harvey Weinstein had done.

“Ladies and gentlemen of this government place, what I’ve learned through this trial is that clearly nothing I do or say has any consequence, so I’d like to come clean about everything,” the president argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The call with the Ukraine wasn’t perfect, it was illegal, and frankly it was a butt-dial,” Trump admitted.

“Also, I watch CNN all the time,” he continued. “And it’s awesome.”

“I hate the following states: Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arkansas and West Virginia,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I cheat all the time at golf, taxes, wives, elections and bathroom scales,” he admitted. “I’m not 239 pounds, I’m 475 pounds.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Author Stephen King wants to fire his senator: ‘Susan Collins has got to go’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

One of the most well-known residents in Maine is expecting that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) will vote to acquit President Donald Trump following his impeachment trial -- and thinks she needs to be replaced in office.

Author Stephen King blasted the trial as shameful after the Republican majority voted against any witness testimony.

https://twitter.com/StephenKing/status/1223729759412199427

King even suggested a chant that represented his views on Collins: "Hey hey, ho ho, Susan Collins has to go."

https://twitter.com/StephenKing/status/1223800432721526785

It was not the first time he has suggested the slogan.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘I feel like Christmas was cancelled’: Political junkies shocked by spiking of Iowa Caucuses poll

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

The highly anticipated Des Moines Register/CNN/Medicom survey of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers was not released as scheduled on Saturday night -- and speculation, jokes and conspiracy theories quickly filled the vacuum.

The poll is considered the "gold standard" in polling of the caucuses.

Here's some of what people were saying up unexpected event:

huge night for people who like to say that the only poll that matters is the one on election day

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Gold standard’ poll of Iowa Caucuses not released as scheduled ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

The highly anticipated Des Moines Register/CNN/Medicom survey of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers was not released on Saturday evening.

CNN politico reporter David Chalian said that "out of an abundance of caution" the poll will not be released after one person surveyed raised questions with how they were questioned.

"The Des Moines Register, CNN and Selzer & Co. have made the decision to not release the final installment of the CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll as planned this evening," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image