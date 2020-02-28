Quantcast
Donald Trump Jr. rants Democrats ‘hope coronavirus comes here and kills millions’ to end president’s ‘streak of winning’

President Donald Trump’s son, Don Jr. went off on Democrats Friday morning saying that they hope people will die to kill the president’s “streak of winning.”

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” on Fox News, the younger Trump blamed everyone else for causing a national panic over coronavirus.

“Tor them to try to take a pandemic, and hope it comes here and kills millions of people so they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” he said.

The comment flies in the face of what the White House has done around coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Democrats have fought Trump on funding to help with coronavirus, saying he needs more money, not less, and has been shouting that more needs to be done to save lives. Meanwhile, the White House has dismissed everything, saying that all is well. Trump has told people that all is well, he’s lied that the disease will be gone by April, and just Thursday evening told the nation “we’re almost all better now.”

Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports saying that Trump doesn’t care about the virus, his real concern is about the stock market dropping.

See Don Jr. in the video below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
