Giuliani keeps turning up on Fox News — despite network’s own warnings about his ‘disinformation’

Fox News keeps inviting Rudy Giuliani on despite an internal report warning that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney spreads “disinformation” on the conservative network.

A 162-page document produced by the network’s research division known as the “Brain Room” alerting producers that Giuliani had a “high susceptibility to disinformation,” but he has appeared at least four times on Fox News since the document was publicized, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporter John Solomon, whom the document blasted for playing an “indispensable role” in the Trump-Giuliani scheme against Ukraine, has appeared twice on the Fox Business Network since the report was revealed.

The Fox News briefing accused Giuliani of amplifying disinformation pushed by former Ukrainain prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko and indicted oligarch Dmytro Firtash, and the document noted Giuliani’s indicted associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman appeared to have financial ties to Firtash.

The research team urged caution in booking Giuliani and Solomon, along with pro-Trump lawyers Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, but that hasn’t stopped them from appearing on air.

Just days after Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial, Giuliani appeared host Jesse Watters’ weekend Fox News show to announce that he had three witnesses who were ready to testify against Joe Biden’s son.

Giuliani also told Watters in that Feb. 8 appearance that he had evidence that would “totally vindicate” Trump, and claimed to have “smoking gun” evidence against Hunter Biden to justify a Senate investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s personal attorney appeared the following morning on Maria Bartiromo’s program to push similar claims, along with the declaration that a so-called black ledger involving Paul Manafort’s foreign dealings was, according to Giuliani, a “forgery.”

“The amount of crimes the Democrats committed in Ukraine are astounding,” Giuliani shouted at Bartiromo, while waving a sheet of paper. “If there were a document about you or me like this. I think we’d be in jail by now.”

Solomon also claimed, in his Feb. 7 appearance on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business show, the Manafort ledger was a “fabrication,” which he and Giuliani have done for months to undermine the Russia probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani appeared twice more last week on Fox News, where he continued to claim “smoking gun” evidence to bust the Bidens and exonerate Manafort.

A Fox News executive told The Daily Beast that the research division produced the report in the course of its normal duties, and justified the ongoing appearances by individuals named in the document.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The research division of FOX News produces a briefing book for all major stories, which serves as a standing collection of extensive data on major topics for internal use by all those in editorial functions. The Ukraine briefing book is nothing more than a comprehensive chronological account of what every person involved in the Ukraine controversy was doing at any identifiable point in time, including tracking media appearances of major players who appeared on FOX News and in many other outlets,” said Mitch Kweit, senior vice president of the Brain Room, in a statement. “The 200-page document has thousands of data points and the vast majority have no relation to FOX News—instead it’s now being taken out of context and politicized to damage the network.”