Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani keeps turning up on Fox News — despite network’s own warnings about his ‘disinformation’

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News keeps inviting Rudy Giuliani on despite an internal report warning that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney spreads “disinformation” on the conservative network.

A 162-page document produced by the network’s research division known as the “Brain Room” alerting producers that Giuliani had a “high susceptibility to disinformation,” but he has appeared at least four times on Fox News since the document was publicized, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporter John Solomon, whom the document blasted for playing an “indispensable role” in the Trump-Giuliani scheme against Ukraine, has appeared twice on the Fox Business Network since the report was revealed.

The Fox News briefing accused Giuliani of amplifying disinformation pushed by former Ukrainain prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko and indicted oligarch Dmytro Firtash, and the document noted Giuliani’s indicted associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman appeared to have financial ties to Firtash.

The research team urged caution in booking Giuliani and Solomon, along with pro-Trump lawyers Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, but that hasn’t stopped them from appearing on air.

Just days after Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial, Giuliani appeared host Jesse Watters’ weekend Fox News show to announce that he had three witnesses who were ready to testify against Joe Biden’s son.

Giuliani also told Watters in that Feb. 8 appearance that he had evidence that would “totally vindicate” Trump, and claimed to have “smoking gun” evidence against Hunter Biden to justify a Senate investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s personal attorney appeared the following morning on Maria Bartiromo’s program to push similar claims, along with the declaration that a so-called black ledger involving Paul Manafort’s foreign dealings was, according to Giuliani, a “forgery.”

“The amount of crimes the Democrats committed in Ukraine are astounding,” Giuliani shouted at Bartiromo, while waving a sheet of paper. “If there were a document about you or me like this. I think we’d be in jail by now.”

Solomon also claimed, in his Feb. 7 appearance on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business show, the Manafort ledger was a “fabrication,” which he and Giuliani have done for months to undermine the Russia probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani appeared twice more last week on Fox News, where he continued to claim “smoking gun” evidence to bust the Bidens and exonerate Manafort.

A Fox News executive told The Daily Beast that the research division produced the report in the course of its normal duties, and justified the ongoing appearances by individuals named in the document.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The research division of FOX News produces a briefing book for all major stories, which serves as a standing collection of extensive data on major topics for internal use by all those in editorial functions. The Ukraine briefing book is nothing more than a comprehensive chronological account of what every person involved in the Ukraine controversy was doing at any identifiable point in time, including tracking media appearances of major players who appeared on FOX News and in many other outlets,” said Mitch Kweit, senior vice president of the Brain Room, in a statement. “The 200-page document has thousands of data points and the vast majority have no relation to FOX News—instead it’s now being taken out of context and politicized to damage the network.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren isn’t out yet — so stop writing her political obituary

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Yoo hoo! Elizabeth Warren fans! Over here!Yes, we’re still here. Gather round. Scooch on in. We’ve been shoved into this little corner at the edge of the stage, but we’re not leaving yet. The pundits’ wind is bitter cold, and history is giving us the wary eye, and our friends are sniffing, “Get over it.”Nevertheless, we persist. So does Elizabeth Warren.It’s not that we Warren fans dislike the other Democratic candidates. Or maybe it’s better to say that not all of us dislike all of them. Go Amy. Go Pete. Go Anybody Who Can Beat the Foul-Mouthed Autocrat-in-Chief.What we don’t like? It’s the w... (more…)

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bloomberg is getting a serious look from suburban Democrats who just want to beat Trump

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

PHILADELPHIA — When Elizabeth Warren was emerging as a front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary last fall, Helen Springer enthusiastically contributed $100 to the liberal Massachusetts senator’s campaign.“She was trending high,” said Springer, 75, of Kennett Square. “That didn’t last.”Springer, a retired human resources administrator, has watched with dismay since then, concerned that none of the candidates who competed in Iowa and New Hampshire can win the nomination, unite the party and defeat President Donald Trump in November.But another candidate is giving her hope: Mike Bloomb... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Impeachable offense’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe drops the hammer on Bill Barr’s interference in Roger Stone case

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Taking up the case of continuing criticism of Attorney General Bill Barr, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough claimed Donald Trump's handpicked chief law enforcement officer is committing an "impeachable offense" by inserting himself into the sentencing phase of Roger Stone.

Noting that the independent Federal Judges Association will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss Barr’s intervention into politically sensitive cases to help President Donald Trump, Scarborough lit into the AG.

"You look at Bill Barr and what he's done and you look at the fact that he has started a search and destroy mission against all of the president's perceived political opponents that the president concocted when he talked about Barack Obama tapping the phones at Trump Tower back in March of 2017 and he is chasing down every conspiracy theory that the president is putting forward," Scarborough explained. "At the same time, and more disturbingly, Bill Barr is providing aid and comfort to the president's allies."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image