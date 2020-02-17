Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani may face charges in half-million-dollar investment scam involving Lev Parnas: CNN

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from CNN, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is possibly facing new charges in a half of a million-dollar investment scam set up by indicted associate Lev Parnas.

According to CNN, “Prosecutors are telling us that they’re considering charging Lev Parnas and one associate of his of misleading investors in the company that Giuliani was in. Prosecutors are looking closely at the marketing pitch in this company and specifically whether any investors were misled about the value of the business and what they intended to do with the proceeds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prosecutors have interviewed numerous witnesses, investors who were approached, and received text messages and documents over the past several weeks. all of this brings this investigation closer to Giuliani and raises questions about what role, if any he had in the marketing of the company,” the report continues. “Now a lawyer for one of the investors who did provide this half-million dollar payment,  told CNN previously that his client had invested in the business based on Rudy Giuliani’s reputation and his expectation that he would serve as a spokesman for the company.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Boris Johnson official said that Black Americans aren’t as smart as white Americans

Published

1 min ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported on a massive scandal enveloping the administration of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, surrounding the appointment of Andrew Sabisky to an advisory position.

Sabisky, a 27-year-old who received the appointment days ago after answering an advertisement from Johnson aide Dominic Cummings, apparently wrote in an old blog post that Black Americans are significantly less intelligent than white Americans.

Worse still, a deputy official spokesperson for Johnson refused to say on Monday whether Sabisky would be fired, or even whether Johnson agrees with his views — only stating that "his views are well documented."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A historian explains why Jimmy Carter was the last of the fiscally responsible presidents

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

Popular impressions of Jimmy Carter tend to fall into two broad categories.  Many see him as a failed president who mismanaged the economy, presided over a national “malaise,” allowed a small band of Iranian militants to humiliate the United States, and ultimately failed to win reelection.  His final Gallup presidential approval rating stood at 34%—equal to that of George W. Bush.  Among postwar presidents, only  Richard Nixon (24%) and Harry Truman (32%) left office with lower approval ratings.  As the political scientist John Orman suggested some years ago, Carter’s name is “synonymous with a weak, passive, indecisive presidential performance.”  For those who hold this view, Carter represents everything that made the late ‘70s a real bummer.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Illegal border crossings ‘nearly double’ thanks to $5 ladders that easily hook onto Trump’s new replacement wall

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has diverted billions of dollars from the Pentagon to ensure his campaign promise to "build a wall" from coast to coast is being kept before the November 2020 election. But what if that wall was not only ineffective, but led to more illegal border crossings?

The New York Times Editorial Board just days ago published a column that slams the diverted funds as "a Campaign Donation From the Pentagon."

"That 'big, beautiful wall' President Trump never tires of carrying on about is becoming one of the most expensive campaign stunts ever. It is a potentially unconstitutional one as well," the Board writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image