‘God is working in all this’: Mike Pence gushes over Rush Limbaugh and slams Pelosi in Fox News interview
Vice President Mike Pence praised Rush Limbaugh as a godly man, and complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had disrespected the conservative broadcaster.
Limbaugh, who announced this week that he has advanced lung cancer, was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address, and Pence — a former conservative radio host himself — sang his praises on “Fox & Friends.”
“Rush Limbaugh plowed the way for conservative men and women on the airways of America, not just radio but television,” Pence said. “His contributions to this country, the memorable — and I know for a fact he did not expect the metal last night. I reached him shortly after he and (wife) Catherine left the Capitol, and he was very moved and he told me he was going to spend the rest of his life trying to earn it, and I said, ‘Rush, you have already earned it.'”
Pence said he and his wife offered their prayers to Limbaugh, whose wife assured the couple that “God was working in all this,” and then the Fox News hosts steered the conversation to Pelosi — who the vice president sharply criticized.
“Here is someone with Stage IV cancer,” Pence said. “It strikes me as one of those moments that was very revealing, whether the ripping up of the pages or her talking throughout the speech or looking down, I think it was an attitude of disrespect that I don’t think reflected how the American people were responding to the speech.”
On Fox & Friends, the Vice President of the United States pleads for civility for a radio host who built his career out of degrading women and people of color for decades, for the express goal of electing people exactly like the Vice President. pic.twitter.com/Gg5357jOBQ
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 5, 2020
Christian activist plans to sue NFL because Shakira and J-Lo performances endangered his eternal soul
The halftime show at this year's Super Bowl, featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez dancing in daring outfits onstage, drew fury from right-wing Christians — as two middle-aged women of color showing skin is apparently more shameful to them than the president of the United States bragging about assaulting women.
But according to Right Wing Watch, one Christian activist, Dave Daubenmire, is taking things even further. On his "Pass the Salt" podcast, Daubenmire said that he plans to sue the National Football League because the halftime show threatens to prevent him "from getting into the kingdom of Heaven."
Democrats can still beat Trump — but they ‘cannot afford’ another Iowa-style disaster: Ex-Republican
Tom Nichols, a former Republican who is a professor at the Naval War College, has written an op-ed for The Atlantic warning Democrats that they are in real danger of blowing the 2020 election to President Donald Trump if they suffer another humiliating debacle like the one they suffered during the Iowa caucus on Monday.
The optics of the Democratic Party blowing its first 2020 caucus are devastating at a time when the party is arguing that Trump is too incompetent and corrupt to be trusted with another four years in power.
Trump ‘described an imagined economic record and he pretended it was real’ during SOTU speech: fact checker
During his State of the Union address this Tuesday night, President Trump touted the strong economic winds currently blowing around his presidency. But according to some fact checking by MSNBC's Steve Benen, Trump stretched the truth when it came to who was behind the strong economy.
"One of Trump’s worst habits is his willingness to blur the line between what he wants to be true and what he presents as true," Benen writes. "During his tenure, the Republican has, for example, occasionally described imagined legislation that he thought sounded good, and he’s pretended the bills were real. He’s described imagined conversations, and he’s pretended that they’re real. He’s even described imagined accomplishments, and he’s pretended that they’re real."