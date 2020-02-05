‘God is working in all this’: Mike Pence gushes over Rush Limbaugh and slams Pelosi in Fox News interview

Vice President Mike Pence praised Rush Limbaugh as a godly man, and complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had disrespected the conservative broadcaster.

Limbaugh, who announced this week that he has advanced lung cancer, was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address, and Pence — a former conservative radio host himself — sang his praises on “Fox & Friends.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rush Limbaugh plowed the way for conservative men and women on the airways of America, not just radio but television,” Pence said. “His contributions to this country, the memorable — and I know for a fact he did not expect the metal last night. I reached him shortly after he and (wife) Catherine left the Capitol, and he was very moved and he told me he was going to spend the rest of his life trying to earn it, and I said, ‘Rush, you have already earned it.'”

Pence said he and his wife offered their prayers to Limbaugh, whose wife assured the couple that “God was working in all this,” and then the Fox News hosts steered the conversation to Pelosi — who the vice president sharply criticized.

“Here is someone with Stage IV cancer,” Pence said. “It strikes me as one of those moments that was very revealing, whether the ripping up of the pages or her talking throughout the speech or looking down, I think it was an attitude of disrespect that I don’t think reflected how the American people were responding to the speech.”

On Fox & Friends, the Vice President of the United States pleads for civility for a radio host who built his career out of degrading women and people of color for decades, for the express goal of electing people exactly like the Vice President. pic.twitter.com/Gg5357jOBQ — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 5, 2020