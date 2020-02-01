Quantcast
HBO’s Maher rains hell on GOP for derailing Trump impeachment: ‘Were officially living in a dictatorship’

Published

1 min ago

on

In his opening remarks on Friday night, HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher pounded Senate Republicans for blocking witnesses and further evidence in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, bluntly declaring “Were officially living in a dictatorship.”

After attacking Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) for saying Trump’s Ukraine actions were “inappropriate” but not impeachable, the “Real Time” host rained hell on the whole process.

“So, it’s a done deal. This is going to happen. Trump will get acquitted on Wednesday. Republicans have nothing left to do but dot the i’s, cross the t’s and f*ck the yous,” Maher told his audience. “As always, with Trump, nothing will happen to him. He’s had bigger slaps on the wrist from Melania. And in the future, when Trump shoots someone on Fifth Avenue, Mitch McConnell will be there to lick the blood on his shoes.”

“So, we’re officially living in a dictatorship and not even one with good rail service,” he added.

Watch below:

