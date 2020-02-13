Quantcast
‘He was in lockstep on everything’: Former Trump official calls out John Kelly’s new criticism of the president

21 mins ago

A former White House aide cast doubt on John Kelly’s criticism of President Donald Trump.

Kelly, the former White House chief of staff, sided with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman against Trump in the impeachment saga and questioned some of the president’s decisions on immigration and foreign policy — but former aide Omarosa Onee Manigault Newman questioned his sincerity.

“He was lock step with #45 on everything … especially locking children in cages!” Newman tweeted. “I sat in meetings with JK and he carried out #45 [worst] directives.”

Newman’s tweet was in response to Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, who was also sharply critical of Kelly.

“I don’t care what John Kelly thinks,” Shaub tweeted. “He disqualified any opinion he’ll ever have when, before the separation policy, he said stealing children from their parents would be a good way to ‘deter’ other families. He also likely knows things about Trump’s corruption he isn’t sharing.”

Trump goes after his own ‘Justice’ Department after Fox News segment says Roger Stone jury was tainted

23 mins ago

February 13, 2020

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that the word "Justice" did not belong in the Department of Justice because of how it had handled the case of longtime friend Roger Stone.

In a tweet the president pointed to a segment on Fox & Friends in which analyst Andrew Napolitano called on the federal courts to grant Stone a new trial. According to a Fox News report, one of the juror's in Stone's trial had a bias against the president.

REVEALED: Trump repeatedly interrupted briefings to ask bizarre questions about badgers

42 mins ago

February 13, 2020

President Donald Trump frequently interrupted briefings to satisfy his preoccupation with badgers when Wisconsin native Reince Priebus was his White House chief of staff.

According to the new book "Sinking In The Swamp," the president peppered Priebus with questions about Wisconsin's state animal during briefings about foreign and domestic policy, reported Business Insider.

