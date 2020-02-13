‘He was in lockstep on everything’: Former Trump official calls out John Kelly’s new criticism of the president

A former White House aide cast doubt on John Kelly’s criticism of President Donald Trump.

Kelly, the former White House chief of staff, sided with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman against Trump in the impeachment saga and questioned some of the president’s decisions on immigration and foreign policy — but former aide Omarosa Onee Manigault Newman questioned his sincerity.

“He was lock step with #45 on everything … especially locking children in cages!” Newman tweeted. “I sat in meetings with JK and he carried out #45 [worst] directives.”

Newman’s tweet was in response to Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, who was also sharply critical of Kelly.

“I don’t care what John Kelly thinks,” Shaub tweeted. “He disqualified any opinion he’ll ever have when, before the separation policy, he said stealing children from their parents would be a good way to ‘deter’ other families. He also likely knows things about Trump’s corruption he isn’t sharing.”