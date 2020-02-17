Quantcast
'How is Ivanka's mysteriously defined job different if she were a princess?': Americans blast 'Princess Trump'

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s family has been criticized for trying to become known as American royals. The president’s eldest daughter, who works for the White House in a non-descript job for no salary, but travels the world representing the United States.

Such was the case over the weekend where Ivanka appeared at a female entrepreneurship conference in Dubai. She was photographed and filmed at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi fully covered and wearing a hijab, as is the country’s requirement for women.

But photos and videos of her excursion drew questions from some online wondering what she was supposed to be doing.

Responses were swift, particularly when it came to the fact that she was wearing a hijab, something for which Republicans have blasted Democratic women for wearing the headscarf.

You can see the other responses to the Trump royalty below:

