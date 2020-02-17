‘How is Ivanka’s mysteriously defined job different if she were a princess?’: Americans blast ‘Princess Trump’

President Donald Trump’s family has been criticized for trying to become known as American royals. The president’s eldest daughter, who works for the White House in a non-descript job for no salary, but travels the world representing the United States.

Such was the case over the weekend where Ivanka appeared at a female entrepreneurship conference in Dubai. She was photographed and filmed at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi fully covered and wearing a hijab, as is the country’s requirement for women.

But photos and videos of her excursion drew questions from some online wondering what she was supposed to be doing.

Someone explain to me how Ivanka’s mysteriously defined “job” would be materially different if she were a princess in a monarchy. pic.twitter.com/fBZB87KdcM — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 17, 2020

Responses were swift, particularly when it came to the fact that she was wearing a hijab, something for which Republicans have blasted Democratic women for wearing the headscarf.

Ill start to ponder that as soon as i am done remembering what the GOP and its voters said when any member of the Democratic party put one of these on their head as a show of respect just like she is doing. Oh yeah, it was disgusting and vile. Yet today they are all so quiet…. — Sean Moore (@soxinky) February 17, 2020

You can see the other responses to the Trump royalty below:

I don’t understand why you think her job is vague — she is clearly the High Priestess of the Space Force https://t.co/16tW8S65FF — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 17, 2020

Everything about her is fake…. he looks, her faux voice, her job, her company of knock off clothing and jewelry….everything! — EAS (@ellescott1) February 17, 2020

That "Complicit" commercial on SNL really nailed it. pic.twitter.com/Z9LEZ0ms98 — MavisR (@mavisr) February 17, 2020

Her family spent a lot of money on that new profile. I get it. — off with their heads (@caesarandchrist) February 17, 2020

Even this guy is like "So she just shows up wherever, dressed to the nines, and then stands around looking at things?" pic.twitter.com/ILlwvmOqV0 — Crashing Bore (@simonosbore) February 17, 2020

She is modeling. In a costume. — Margot Durkin (@mrsdurkinmuses) February 17, 2020

When I see this image, I hear "Snozzberries?!?! Whoever heard of a snozzberry?" She IS very much like Veruca Salt, too. — 🌸 Tina 🌸 (@AngelTinaBean) February 17, 2020

She *is* a princess in a monarchy. — Head On A Pike Michael (@Merv515) February 17, 2020

Look at how Megan & Harry have been treated, saying they want to *stop* being quite so royal (i.e. cost of security etc). If Ivanka were a real princess then we might have cause to expect she demonstrate value for public money. As is, she's a wholly unaccountable freeloader. — Yeah, I said it (@aalleyne) February 17, 2020

She’d need more tiaras. — Leslie Galen (@galen_leslie) February 17, 2020

If only… — Jeremy Albright (@Zaph0d4242) February 17, 2020

She's not a monarchy princess, she's a mafia princess — Darwin (@darwinwoodka) February 17, 2020

Luke, I am your grifter. — Lita Schmitt (@LitaWords) February 17, 2020

" I'm pretty, I'm so pretty" tour of the useless Ivanka Trump Kushner continues in empty rooms without sound. Symbolic of the Trump family – empty headed — mishanti2 (@mishanti2) February 17, 2020