Howzat! Record crowd expected for Trump at India cricket ground
More than 100,000 people are expected to pack into the world’s biggest cricket stadium later this month when it is formally opened during a visit to India by US President Donald Trump, officials said.
Workers in Ahmedabad are rushing to finish the 110,000-capacity Sardar Patel Stadium, which will overtake the 100,000-seater Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world’s biggest cricket venue.
Trump is due for a two-day visit to India on February 24, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to host him in his home state of Gujarat.
The spectacle has been dubbed “Kem Chho Trump”, or “How Are You Trump”, according to officials.
Last year Trump was guest of honour at Houston’s NRG Stadium in Texas at a rally for the Indian premier called “Hello Modi”, attended by 50,000 people from the sub-continent’s vast diaspora.
Modi has a long tradition of hosting world leaders in his home state, which is one of the wealthiest in the country of 1.3 billion people.
China’s President Xi Jinping went there in 2014, and visits followed by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
© 2020 AFP
‘He’s going crazy — he’s firing American heroes’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe warns GOP senators have written Trump a ‘blank check’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough pounded Republican senators for ignoring his warnings about President Donald Trump, and giving him a "blank check" to engage in whatever abuses he likes.
The president and Attorney General William Barr are meddling in the prosecutions of Roger Stone and others caught up in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, Trump is punishing witnesses in his impeachment trial, and the "Morning Joe" host reminded GOP senators that he'd warned them about Trump in 2016.
"He's going crazy, he's firing American heroes, kicking them out of his White House, he's asking for [Lt. COl. Alexander] Vindman, a guy who is an American hero, literally an American hero, war hero, to be prosecuted for telling the truth about what Donald Trump did," Scarborough said.
‘Language of monarchy’: Trump asserts he has ‘absolute right’ to tell Justice Department what to do
"Trump spends his days threatening the Justice Department in order to keep his criminal buddies out of prison, while Bill Barr grotesquely pillages the rule of law."
Speaking to reporters amid growing outrage over the Justice Department's decision to intervene to reduce Roger Stone's recommended prison sentence, President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied that he instructed the DOJ to step in but asserted he "would be able to do it if I wanted."