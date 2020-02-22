Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I am disgusted and sickened’: MSNBC blasted for the network’s coverage of Nevada Caucuses

Published

44 mins ago

on

MSNBC was harshly criticized on Saturday for their coverage of the 2020 Nevada Caucuses.

In one segment, James Carville blasted Nevada voters who backed Bernie Sanders.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said it sounds like “political suicide” and anchor Chris Matthews compared it to France falling to the Nazis in World War II.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the network’s 2020 coverage:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘I am disgusted and sickened’: MSNBC blasted for the network’s coverage of Nevada Caucuses

Published

44 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

MSNBC was harshly criticized on Saturday for their coverage of the 2020 Nevada Caucuses.

In one segment, James Carville blasted Nevada voters who backed Bernie Sanders.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said it sounds like "political suicide" and anchor Chris Matthews compared it to France falling to the Nazis in World War II.

Here's some of what people were saying about the network's 2020 coverage:

https://twitter.com/Thom_Hartmann/status/1231340872081530880

Continue Reading

2020 Election

MSNBC panel disparages Nevada voters for picking Bernie Sanders: ‘Sounds a lot like political suicide’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were blasted on MSNBC on Saturday by committing "political suicide" in the 2020 general election.

As early results from the Nevada Caucuses showed Sanders with twice the initial preference as former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg combined, the MSNBC "11th Hour" host Brian Williams interviewed James Carville about the state of the race.

"The entire theory that by expanding the electorate, increasing turnout, you can win an election is the equivalent of climate denier," Carville claimed. "People say that, they're as stupid to a political scientist as a climate denier is to an atmospheric scientist."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s NSA Robert O’Brien blasted for ‘weaponizing’ classified intel against Bernie Sanders as Nevada caucuses

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor was blasted online on Saturday for a smear against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) while Nevada Democrats were caucusing to choose the DNC's 2020 presidential nominee.

Josh Dawsey, White House reporter for The Washington Post, broke news on Saturday about what Robert O'Brien said in an interview to air on Sunday.

National security adviser Robert O'Brien tells ABC in interview to air tomorrow that he hasn't seen any evidence of Russia seeking to help Trump. Asked whether Russia might be helping Sanders, he says reports could be credible. "That's no surprise. He honeymooned in Moscow."

Continue Reading
 
 