‘I am disgusted and sickened’: MSNBC blasted for the network’s coverage of Nevada Caucuses
MSNBC was harshly criticized on Saturday for their coverage of the 2020 Nevada Caucuses.
In one segment, James Carville blasted Nevada voters who backed Bernie Sanders.
Anchor Nicolle Wallace said it sounds like “political suicide” and anchor Chris Matthews compared it to France falling to the Nazis in World War II.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the network’s 2020 coverage:
I am disgusted and sickened by the commentary I’m hearing right now from Carville on @MSNBC
— Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) February 22, 2020
This is inexcusable, @MSNBC! Comparing the nomination of @BernieSanders to the fall of France to the Nazis??? @HardballChris needs to be taken off the air, go to confession, and immediately apologize to the candidate – who also happens to be Jewish – energizing the electorate. 1/ https://t.co/gBrGBLbIpe
— Sara Nelson (@FlyingWithSara) February 22, 2020
Msnbc hacks are losing their minds knowing @BernieSanders is about to win in a landslide. Do they realize that they are effectively telling voters that they are stupid for actually wanting something more than the status quo? James Carville is a ridiculous fool, especially.
— Ryan Farrar for IN-1 U.S. Congress (@votefarrar2020) February 22, 2020
Carville freak out is a classic example of the generational divide between Democrats that is so apparent. They are missing the pulse of this country. Young people and disaffected voters want change. The institution and players and parties have failed them. https://t.co/gTwzCI3NVM
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 22, 2020
Oh cool MSNBC is having multi-millionaire boomer political consultant James Carville to offer his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/oYbEjB611x
— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) February 22, 2020
People criticizing this tweet must not watch @msnbc. Their "analysis" is *non-stop* anti-Bernie. Listen to Claire McCaskill, James Carville, Jason Johnson, Chris Matthews, Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid et al.
Bernie was not my candidate in 2016 or 2020 but I find the bias repellent. https://t.co/tVluDPcyml
— Benjamin Adams (@BenAdamsO_O) February 22, 2020
CNN has legitimately great coverage of Nevada right now, while James Carville is shitting his 90s diaper on MSNBC.
— David Doel (@daviddoel) February 22, 2020
10 minutes of Carville just spewing garbage and hate. I just watched on @People4Bernie. Don't understand how anyone can stomach watching MSNBC. Just a bunch of rich centrists showing how disconnected they are. https://t.co/qjUcWuQXLg
— Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) February 22, 2020
“A squeaky, angry minority.”
MSNBC is gonna be must-watch TV the next few weeks. Carville follows by calling Putin the real winner today. pic.twitter.com/9FRds8YWD3
— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 22, 2020
Stop picking on Chris Matthews all you late-comers.
— Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) February 23, 2020
James Carville is peddling dangerous conspiracy theories and spreading disinformation. pic.twitter.com/cirXVS3x18
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 22, 2020
I really should stop watching MSNBC but I can’t look away, they’re so lost and freaked out
— Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) February 22, 2020
Al Sharpton is on MSNBC saying Sanders people shouldn’t be so “thin-skinned” like 40 minutes after Chris Matthews compared Sanders to the Nazi army
— Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) February 22, 2020
MSNBC just had an extended interview with James Carville in which he urged the candidates to stop attacking each other after he spent the entire interview attacking Bernie. Panel was Brian Williams, Nicolle Wallace, and Claire McCaskill — not a single progressive
— Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) February 22, 2020
James Carville's candidate (Michael Bennett) got 164 votes in Iowa (or 0.1%). Bernie Sanders got 45,831 votes (or 24.7%). https://t.co/L1PxnnC68T
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 22, 2020
Imagine comparing a Jewish person whose relatives literally died in the Holocaust to the Nazis https://t.co/hgoVRJKVQ1
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 22, 2020
MSNBC panel disparages Nevada voters for picking Bernie Sanders: ‘Sounds a lot like political suicide’ #NevadaCaucus #NVCaucus https://t.co/pD5Iy5W5Vz
— Raw Story (@RawStory) February 22, 2020
