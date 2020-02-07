‘I can’t wait to get out of this place and be with real people’: Dem lawmaker candidly expresses disgust with Republicans

Appearing on CNN with host Kate Bolduan, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) expressed disgust with Donald Trump’s ugly tirade on Thursday where he ranted, name-called and levied bitter accusations at Democrats over his impeachment and subsequent acquittal by a Republican-controlled Senate.

In a very brief candid moment, she noted her desire to flee Washington, D.C. and return to her district.

Asked by the host about Trump comments — while also referencing the attack the president made on her late husband Rep. John Dingell — the lawmaker said it had just been a bad week for everyone in the nation’s capital.

“I want to say to you I think last two weeks have been some of the saddest I’ve seen in my professional career,” she told the host. “At the division that we even see in this Capitol dome, the State of the Union, both sides, it was just — it is supposed to be a time of coming together as Americans.”

After pointing out that is entirely possible that Trump could win in November despite his rhetoric, Dingell was asked, “To the point that you’re talking about, the pure and simple need for some modicum of civility to return to the way we talk about each other, in politics, and outside of it, what does this do?”

“I don’t know,” the lawmaker conceded before bluntly stating. “That’s why I can’t wait to get out of this place on Friday and get home and be with real people.”

“And somehow we all got to take a deep breath and figure out how we’re going to work together to lower the cost of prescription drugs, and a lot of other issues that matter to working people, working men and women across this country,” she added. “You know, I really — I have to take umbrage with what he said about the Speaker [Nancy Pelosi] not praying, she is a Catholic woman, I’m a Catholic woman, I pray for everybody. Right now I’m praying harder than anybody ever could to find a way to somehow bring us together.”

Watch below: