‘I don’t know what happened to Lindsey’: Jill Biden takes jab at former friend Graham in CNN interview

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” with host John Berman, Dr. Jill Biden described her family’s previous friendship with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and was at a loss for words to understand why he has become such an avid advocate for President Donald Trump.

Reacting to reports that the South Carolina Republican wants to use several Republican-controlled Senate committees to investigate the whistleblower behind Trump’s impeachment, husband Joe Biden and stepson Hunter, the doctor tried to figure out what has become of the Graham she has known for years.

With Berman mentioning Graham as someone “whom I think you count as a friend,” Biden replied, “we did.”

“We did?” Berman pressed.

“I don’t know what happened to Lindsey,” she replied. “We used to be great friends and friends with John McCain. We traveled together with the Foreign Relations Committee. Now, he’s changed.”

“Do you consider him a friend anymore?” Berman asked.

“You know, it’s hard when you consider somebody a friend and then they’ve said so many things, so many negative things,” Biden replied. “That’s been a little hurtful.”

Watch below:

"We used to be great friends… And now he's changed," says Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, about Sen. Lindsey Graham's stance on the impeachment trial. "It's hard when you consider somebody a friend and they've said so many negative things. That's been a little hurtful." pic.twitter.com/tjR1JsFrDJ — New Day (@NewDay) February 3, 2020