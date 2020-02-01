‘I feel like Christmas was cancelled’: Political junkies shocked by spiking of Iowa Caucuses poll

The highly anticipated Des Moines Register/CNN/Medicom survey of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers was not released as scheduled on Saturday night — and speculation, jokes and conspiracy theories quickly filled the vacuum.

The poll is considered the “gold standard” in polling of the caucuses.

Here’s some of what people were saying up unexpected event:

huge night for people who like to say that the only poll that matters is the one on election day — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 2, 2020

With no poll tonight, it’s become much clearer that it’s all going to come down to turnout. Plz credit if using this #analysis — Jamal Raad (@jamalraad) February 2, 2020

The good news is there will be another poll of Iowa in two days — Riley McAtee (@RileyMcAtee) February 2, 2020

Unbelievable about the @DMRegister poll. I feel like Christmas was cancelled! — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) February 2, 2020

think of all the poll nerds who turned down dates tonight — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) February 2, 2020

without this last iowa poll, the entire journalist and pundit class is nervously falling into deep withdrawals, rushing to the nearest methadone clinic — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 2, 2020

The Iowa Poll must now go to a trial in the Senate. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 2, 2020

How many different conspiracy theories will this pulled poll launch? Over under set at 13. — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 2, 2020

The reaction of the media tonight at the 801 Chophouse in Des Moines, when they learn the DMR/Selzer poll won’t be released, and that they therefore can’t use it to guide their punditry for the next 48 hours: pic.twitter.com/0glucScgEG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 2, 2020

If you want to mess with a friend in media, send them an email with the subject line: Leaked DMR poll results. — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) February 2, 2020

Andrew Yang tells a packed ballroom at the DSM Marriott about the pulling of the DMR poll, saying right at the top of the event: “There are a lot of rumors flying around. And one of the rumors is that we did really really well in it.” — Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) February 2, 2020

The poll found La La Land won Best Picture. — Patrick Condon (@patricktcondon) February 2, 2020

Leak the bad Iowa Poll data, you cowards — Nu Wexler (@wexler) February 2, 2020

With this and the poll pretty clear Pete called in his McKinsey buddies https://t.co/hBDTAlsyPg — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 2, 2020

Fuck what happens to my six-way parlay on the Selzer poll — Aaron Freedman🌹 (@freedaaron) February 2, 2020

Somehow feels like canceling the poll at the last minute because of possible, but vaguely unverifiable, problems with methodology makes the final Iowa Poll still the most accurate possible representation of the state of the race right now — Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) February 2, 2020

When you talk to Dems in Iowa, you hear a lot of anxiety, a lot of nervousness, about picking the *right* candidate this year. Gotta imagine losing the gold standard poll this close to the caucuses won't help matters. — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) February 2, 2020

Pete demanded to speak with the manager, and got the Iowa poll pulled. Perfect. https://t.co/KFq1aWFUEC — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 2, 2020

why millennials killed the DMR poll (1/483) — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 2, 2020