‘I feel like Christmas was cancelled’: Political junkies shocked by spiking of Iowa Caucuses poll
The highly anticipated Des Moines Register/CNN/Medicom survey of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers was not released as scheduled on Saturday night — and speculation, jokes and conspiracy theories quickly filled the vacuum.
The poll is considered the “gold standard” in polling of the caucuses.
Here’s some of what people were saying up unexpected event:
huge night for people who like to say that the only poll that matters is the one on election day
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 2, 2020
With no poll tonight, it’s become much clearer that it’s all going to come down to turnout.
Plz credit if using this #analysis
— Jamal Raad (@jamalraad) February 2, 2020
The good news is there will be another poll of Iowa in two days
— Riley McAtee (@RileyMcAtee) February 2, 2020
Unbelievable about the @DMRegister poll. I feel like Christmas was cancelled!
— Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) February 2, 2020
think of all the poll nerds who turned down dates tonight
— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) February 2, 2020
without this last iowa poll, the entire journalist and pundit class is nervously falling into deep withdrawals, rushing to the nearest methadone clinic
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 2, 2020
The Iowa Poll must now go to a trial in the Senate.
— Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 2, 2020
How many different conspiracy theories will this pulled poll launch? Over under set at 13.
— Sam Stein (@samstein) February 2, 2020
The reaction of the media tonight at the 801 Chophouse in Des Moines, when they learn the DMR/Selzer poll won’t be released, and that they therefore can’t use it to guide their punditry for the next 48 hours: pic.twitter.com/0glucScgEG
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 2, 2020
If you want to mess with a friend in media, send them an email with the subject line: Leaked DMR poll results.
— Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) February 2, 2020
Andrew Yang tells a packed ballroom at the DSM Marriott about the pulling of the DMR poll, saying right at the top of the event: “There are a lot of rumors flying around. And one of the rumors is that we did really really well in it.”
— Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) February 2, 2020
The poll found La La Land won Best Picture.
— Patrick Condon (@patricktcondon) February 2, 2020
Leak the bad Iowa Poll data, you cowards
— Nu Wexler (@wexler) February 2, 2020
With this and the poll pretty clear Pete called in his McKinsey buddies https://t.co/hBDTAlsyPg
— Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 2, 2020
Fuck what happens to my six-way parlay on the Selzer poll
— Aaron Freedman🌹 (@freedaaron) February 2, 2020
Somehow feels like canceling the poll at the last minute because of possible, but vaguely unverifiable, problems with methodology makes the final Iowa Poll still the most accurate possible representation of the state of the race right now
— Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) February 2, 2020
When you talk to Dems in Iowa, you hear a lot of anxiety, a lot of nervousness, about picking the *right* candidate this year.
Gotta imagine losing the gold standard poll this close to the caucuses won't help matters.
— Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) February 2, 2020
Pete demanded to speak with the manager, and got the Iowa poll pulled. Perfect. https://t.co/KFq1aWFUEC
— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 2, 2020
why millennials killed the DMR poll (1/483)
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 2, 2020
Author Stephen King wants to fire his senator: ‘Susan Collins has got to go’
One of the most well-known residents in Maine is expecting that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) will vote to acquit President Donald Trump following his impeachment trial -- and thinks she needs to be replaced in office.
Author Stephen King blasted the trial as shameful after the Republican majority voted against any witness testimony.
https://twitter.com/StephenKing/status/1223729759412199427
King even suggested a chant that represented his views on Collins: "Hey hey, ho ho, Susan Collins has to go."
https://twitter.com/StephenKing/status/1223800432721526785
It was not the first time he has suggested the slogan.
‘Gold standard’ poll of Iowa Caucuses not released as scheduled ‘out of an abundance of caution’
The highly anticipated Des Moines Register/CNN/Medicom survey of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers was not released on Saturday evening.
CNN politico reporter David Chalian said that "out of an abundance of caution" the poll will not be released after one person surveyed raised questions with how they were questioned.
"The Des Moines Register, CNN and Selzer & Co. have made the decision to not release the final installment of the CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll as planned this evening," the newspaper reported.