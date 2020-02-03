Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I see the hatred’: Trump hasn’t spoken to Pelosi ever since she accused him of a ‘meltdown’ over Syria

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nancy Pelosi clap

There was a time when President Donald Trump actually delighted in the prospect of working with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — possibly because he believed she wouldn’t be a threat to him. In late 2018, when Pelosi faced an internecine challenge to retaking the gavel, Trump told reporters Democrats should stop fighting and pick her.

But that was then. According to CNN, Trump has not even spoken to Pelosi since October 16 — when the president stormed out of a briefing with Democratic leaders on why he was withdrawing troops from Syria, and Pelosi told reporters that the president was having a “meltdown.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, the upcoming State of the Union address might be the first time the two interact in months.

Additionally, Trump has clearly telegraphed that, in the likely event Senate Republicans bury the evidence in the Ukraine scheme to acquit him, he will use the specter of impeachment to spurn working with Pelosi and House Democrats altogether.

“I’d like to, but it’s pretty hard when you think about it, because it’s been — I use the word witch hunt, I use the word hoax. I see the hatred. I see the — they don’t care about fairness, they don’t care about lying,” said Trump in a recent Fox News interview. “You look at the lies, you look at the reports that were done that were so false. The level of hypocrisy. I’m not sure that they can do it, to be honest. I think they just want to win, and it doesn’t matter how they win.”

Until now, there were at least a few issues Trump and Pelosi could work on, like updating NAFTA — although in that case, Trump still spurned her contributions by not inviting her to the signing ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I see the hatred’: Trump hasn’t spoken to Pelosi ever since she accused him of a ‘meltdown’ over Syria

Published

1 min ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Nancy Pelosi clap

There was a time when President Donald Trump actually delighted in the prospect of working with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — possibly because he believed she wouldn't be a threat to him. In late 2018, when Pelosi faced an internecine challenge to retaking the gavel, Trump told reporters Democrats should stop fighting and pick her.

But that was then. According to CNN, Trump has not even spoken to Pelosi since October 16 — when the president stormed out of a briefing with Democratic leaders on why he was withdrawing troops from Syria, and Pelosi told reporters that the president was having a "meltdown."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ocasio-Cortez warns it would be ‘dangerous’ for Dem voters to not rally around eventual nominee

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has warned about the dangers of not rallying around whoever wins the Democratic Party nomination for the presidency.

In an interview with Time, the New York congresswoman discouraged anyone from staying home this November if their favorite candidate for the Democratic nomination doesn't come out on top in the primary.

"Bernie has said this, I absolutely believe this: whoever gets the nomination, we have to rally behind them, no matter who it is," she said. "And I would hope that everybody would do so if Bernie is the nominee as well."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The covert political signals behind Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s stunning Super Bowl halftime show

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

No matter what else happened at the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV, that wagging tongue was destined to get everyone talking. Said appendage belongs to pop star Shakira, thus ensuring it immediately went viral for the right and wrong reasons, depending on one's willingness to get what they were seeing. But the diva left no doubt as to what we were seeing – Shakira, dressed in livid red and dancing energetically across the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, leaned in to a nearby camera and waved her tongue as she let loose with an ululation.

Continue Reading
 
 