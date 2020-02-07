‘If Trump was a pilot, would you board the plane?’ Ex-prosecutor slams president’s defenders for ignoring his incompetence

Following a blustery and threatening Thursday presidential address by Donald Trump to the public, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner cut right to the crux of the matter on Friday morning by posing a question to all Americans asking how much they really would trust the president if their life was on the line.

After tweeting that he believes Attorney General William Barr committed perjury, Kirschner tweeted out his question to Trump supporters and detractors alike writing: “If Trump was a doctor, would the trust his diagnosis? If Trump was a pilot, would you board the plane? If Trump was the architect, would you trust the building to stand? Trump is the very embodiment of incompetence, arrogance and unreliability. Register. Vote. Let’s fix this.”

You can see the tweets below:’

Barr inarguably committed perjury. When asked by Sen. Harris if anyone in the WH asked him to open an investigation, he first said he was “grappling w/the word suggested” then answered, “I don’t know.” BUT HE DID KNOW! That=perjury. “I don’t know” is NOT a perjury proof answer! https://t.co/Sk7Zj9kDeS — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 7, 2020

The House has to stay high but go hard. They must move to impeach Barr. He lie to Congress, he lied about the Mueller report, he refuses to investigate obvious crimes by the administration, he is conflicted out of many matters but refuses to recuse. Oh, and then there’s Epstein. https://t.co/W7tlqrHSKe — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 7, 2020

Cohen, Giuliani and Barr are attorneys all cut from the same ethically threadbare cloth. https://t.co/A7Gg0dtNzP — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 7, 2020

If Trump was a doctor, would the trust his diagnosis? If Trump was a pilot, would you board the plane? If Trump was the architect, would you trust the building to stand? Trump is the very embodiment of incompetence, arrogance and unreliability. Register. Vote. Let’s fix this. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 7, 2020

