‘Impeach him again!’ Assange sets off bombshells with Trump pardon claim

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange claims President Donald Trump dangled a pardon through a Republican lawmaker if he agreed to cover up Russia’s involvement in 2016 election hacking.

Assange’s lawyer Edward Fitzgerald told a London court Wednesday that former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher had passed along the offer in exchange for testimony that Russia had nothing to do with DNC leaks — and the allegation shocked legal experts and other social media users.

This sounds like abuse of power and treasonous activity, impeach him again. https://t.co/iMhCbA3wMI — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) February 19, 2020

Huge if true, but interesting because it doesn’t seem like Assange would need incentivizing to say this–he’s long claimed (falsely, according to the US IC) that Russia was not WikiLeaks’ source for the hacked documents. https://t.co/u2lx9sVLMn — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 19, 2020

Lawyer’s don’t usually make claims in court they can’t prove. Will be interesting to see if there is proof of these serious allegations Rohrabacher was the WH’s messenger, offering a pardon in exchange for silence on Russia’s hack of our election. https://t.co/le4O45Q1SM — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 19, 2020

Marco Rubio will tweet out some verses! — MiguelConQueso (@VanstoryMichael) February 19, 2020

Sounds like an impeachable offense, tbh https://t.co/x3vmhnRoiA — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 19, 2020

Weren’t we told Rohrabacher was on Putin’s payroll via tape last year… “Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange… said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks.” — Jay Arnold 🏳️‍🌈 (@JadedCreative) February 19, 2020

This Trump/Assange/Rohrabachar thing is amazing, and not least because if the House investigates then Kevin McCarthy would be put in the position of defending Rohrabacher. McCarthy was caught on tape in 2016 saying he thought Rohrabacher was on Putin’s payroll. — Tom Scherschel (@TomScherschel) February 19, 2020

Mueller started May 17, 2017 Rohrabacher visiting Assange mid August, 2017 — justicechick 🏳️‍🌈 (@EnnuiMalaise) February 19, 2020

If Rohrabacher is coming to see you it's like the kiss of death … the man has been in Russia's pocket for soooo long they should be offering him a Dacha on the Volga https://t.co/BbYZDh5W91 — Christopher Burgess (@burgessct) February 19, 2020

This is … incredible. Perhaps literally, given the involvement of Dana Rohrabacher: https://t.co/3JD0bEtjTa — Jon Healey (@jcahealey) February 19, 2020

omg who had Rohrabacher on your bingo card?? come collect your billion dollars. or billion rubles, i should say. https://t.co/VfK0UxDhKq — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) February 19, 2020

Rohrabacher statement about the Assange meeting from back when it happened https://t.co/UBnOBfW4pV — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) February 19, 2020

