Quantcast
Connect with us

Indicted Giuliani associates could face more federal charges: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that federal prosecutors are considering additional charges against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the Rudy Giuliani business partners who are already under indictment for campaign finance violations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos reportedly told a federal judge that the state was “still evaluating” whether such new charges would be filed, but did not elaborate on the nature of those charges or whether any additional co-conspirators could be named.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parnas and Fruman’s indictment stems from their work for Giuliani in attempting to force the government of Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family, which is being prosecuted as campaign finance offenses. Giuliani himself is reportedly also under criminal investigation.

Since his indictment, Parnas has offered a trove of evidence to House investigators as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, turning over a number of documents with permission from the Justice Department.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Stephen Miller told Mueller about how Jared Kushner coordinated with data firm Cambridge Analytica: report

Published

48 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Among the revelations in the new BuzzFeed News document dump from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is that White House adviser Stephen Miller gave Mueller's prosecutors information about President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's involvement in coordinating with Cambridge Analytica, as well as now-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale:

NEW: In his interview with Mueller's team, Stephen Miller talked a little about how the campaign worked with Cambridge Analytica:

"KUSHNER and PARSCALE handled the relationship with Cambridge Analytica..."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Shouting match breaks out when MSNBC analyst argues against calling Mike Bloomberg an ‘oligarch’

Published

57 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

The debate over the 2020 Democratic Party primary got heated on MSNBC when one of the network's political analysts objected to Mike Bloomberg being referred to as an oligarch.

Morgan State Prof. Jason Johnson argued that it was not fair to call Bloomberg an oligarch, even though he spent $73 million of his own money to become mayor of New York City, $78 million on his second campaign, and $102 million on his third campaign. Bloomberg has already spent over $300 million for his White House bid.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Devin Nunes’ hometown paper scorches the ‘obsessed’ Republican lawmaker as it endorses his rival

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Although California became even more of a blue state in the 2018 midterms, Rep. Devin Nunes was among the Republicans in the state to be reelected. But Nunes’ hometown newspaper, the Fresno Bee, is hoping that he won’t win another term in 2020 — and in a February 3 editorial, the publication’s editorial board recommends Democrat Phil Arballo over Nunes.

Before 2018, the Fresno Bee notes, Nunes “had previously received the paper’s recommendation in every campaign since he was first elected in 2002.” But that changed in 2018 because Nunes, according to the Bee, “became obsessed with defending President Donald Trump against the Mueller investigation, to the point of violating well-established protocol while running the powerful House Intelligence Committee.”

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image