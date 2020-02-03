Indicted Giuliani associates could face more federal charges: report

On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that federal prosecutors are considering additional charges against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the Rudy Giuliani business partners who are already under indictment for campaign finance violations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos reportedly told a federal judge that the state was “still evaluating” whether such new charges would be filed, but did not elaborate on the nature of those charges or whether any additional co-conspirators could be named.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parnas and Fruman’s indictment stems from their work for Giuliani in attempting to force the government of Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family, which is being prosecuted as campaign finance offenses. Giuliani himself is reportedly also under criminal investigation.

Since his indictment, Parnas has offered a trove of evidence to House investigators as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, turning over a number of documents with permission from the Justice Department.