Quantcast
Connect with us

Jared Kushner wrestles control of Trump pardon process away from Bill Barr’s DOJ: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has taken the pardon process away from the Justice Department and given more direct control to son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.

The president granted clemency Tuesday to a group of 11 political allies, Fox News regulars and others, and he has put together an informal task force overseen by Kushner to recommend and vet new candidates, reported the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group has been meeting since late last year, after Kushner recommended taking away control of the process away from the Department of Justice.

One official told the newspaper that Trump was unconcerned about criticism of this week’s pardon spree, and said more pardons would be coming before November’s election.

“He likes doing them,” the official said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner wrestles control of Trump pardon process away from Bill Barr’s DOJ: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has taken the pardon process away from the Justice Department and given more direct control to son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.

The president granted clemency Tuesday to a group of 11 political allies, Fox News regulars and others, and he has put together an informal task force overseen by Kushner to recommend and vet new candidates, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump tapping social media ‘clown’ Grenell to lead intelligence agencies even has Trump allies concerned: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough walloped President Donald Trump's pick for acting director of national intelligence.

The president tapped controversial German ambassador Richard Grenell to oversee the all 17 intelligence agencies, despite having no experience in intelligence or running a large bureaucracy -- among other disqualifying characteristics.

"People that know Grenell do say that he lacks intelligence, he lacks discretion, he lacks knowledge of the subject," Scarborough said. "He especially lacks judgment."

"His role as ambassador in Germany was disastrous by all accounts," Scarborough added, "and the largest German newspaper said this of him: 'Grenell is vain, narcissistic, he dishes out aggressively but can barely handle criticism. His brash demeanor hides a deep insecurity. Grenell knows little about Germany and Europe, and that his knowledge of the subject matter is superficial.'"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Minnesota pastor leads campaign to try to shift evangelical vote away from Trump

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

MINNEAPOLIS — The Rev. Doug Pagitt jumped on stage at his former Minneapolis church with a message that he and his entourage are repeating across the country: Evangelical voters, you can stay true to your Christian faith but not vote for President Donald Trump.Their “Vote Common Good” campaign, conducted from a bright orange bus making stops at every Democratic state primary, represents the small cracks in the evangelical base that helped propel Trump into office. More than 80% of white evangelical Christians voted for Trump in 2016, and continue to support him in his bid for reelection.Pagitt... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 