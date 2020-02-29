Quantcast
Connect with us

Jeffrey Epstein question catches DOJ official off-guard in classified meeting: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

According to a report in the Daily Beast, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) caught Trump administration officials by surprise by asking if there was any connection between the deceased Jeffrey Epstein and the FBI during a classified meeting.

There have been rumors that Epstein, who died in a New York City jail cell in August under mysterious circumstances, might have had connections to Israeli intelligence, but Speier’s question still came as a surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Beast’s Betsy Swan, “The question came when intelligence and national security officials gathered earlier this week to brief members of the House Intelligence Committee on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a law with some authorities that will expire in several weeks,” adding, “Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, prefaced her question by saying it was a bit off-topic. According to two sources with knowledge of the briefing, Speier then asked John Demers, the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division at the Justice Department, whether Jeffrey Epstein had ever worked as an undercover FBI asset.”

Speier also asked Demers if he had any personal knowledge that Epstein had worked for the FBI.

According to the report, Demers begged off saying he worked for the Justice Department and had nothing to offer about any possible connection.

 Swan added, “The question raised eyebrows, as it appeared to be based on a theory that law enforcement officials may have turned a blind eye to the serial rapist because he helped them gather information.”

The report also noted that a Justice Department spokesperson also declined to comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein question catches DOJ official off-guard in classified meeting: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

According to a report in the Daily Beast, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) caught Trump administration officials by surprise by asking if there was any connection between the deceased Jeffrey Epstein and the FBI during a classified meeting.

There have been rumors that Epstein, who died in a New York City jail cell in August under mysterious circumstances, might have had connections to Israeli intelligence, but Speier's question still came as a surprise.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump and Pompeo’s Taliban ‘peace deal’ immediately hammered by conservative as a fraud

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

In a column for the Washington Post, longtime conservative Max Boot claimed that the highly-touted peace deal Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed early Saturday morning with Afghan officials is much less than what the White House is selling to the public.

Beginning by warning of the "treachery of labels," Boot pointed out, "It has been heartening to see a steep reduction in violence over the past week — a U.S. precondition for signing the deal — but there is no agreement on a permanent cease-fire, much less a resolution of all the issues that divide the democratically elected Afghan government from the Taliban. What was signed on Saturday is an agreement to try to reach an agreement. To get even this far, the United States had to drop its long-standing demand for intra-Afghan negotiations to precede a U.S. troop drawdown."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Any amateur politician can engage in lying: Trump is going further than that — he’ engaging in ‘post-truth’.

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

Most politicians lie.

Or do they?

Even if we could find some isolated example of a politician who was scrupulously honest – former President Jimmy Carter, perhaps – the question is how to think about the rest of them.

And if most politicians lie, then why are some Americans so hard on President Donald Trump?

According to The Washington Post, Trump has told 6,420 lies so far in his presidency. In the seven weeks leading up to the midterms, his rate increased to 30 per day.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image