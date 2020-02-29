Jeffrey Epstein question catches DOJ official off-guard in classified meeting: report

According to a report in the Daily Beast, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) caught Trump administration officials by surprise by asking if there was any connection between the deceased Jeffrey Epstein and the FBI during a classified meeting.

There have been rumors that Epstein, who died in a New York City jail cell in August under mysterious circumstances, might have had connections to Israeli intelligence, but Speier’s question still came as a surprise.

According to the Beast’s Betsy Swan, “The question came when intelligence and national security officials gathered earlier this week to brief members of the House Intelligence Committee on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a law with some authorities that will expire in several weeks,” adding, “Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, prefaced her question by saying it was a bit off-topic. According to two sources with knowledge of the briefing, Speier then asked John Demers, the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division at the Justice Department, whether Jeffrey Epstein had ever worked as an undercover FBI asset.”

Speier also asked Demers if he had any personal knowledge that Epstein had worked for the FBI.

According to the report, Demers begged off saying he worked for the Justice Department and had nothing to offer about any possible connection.



Swan added, “The question raised eyebrows, as it appeared to be based on a theory that law enforcement officials may have turned a blind eye to the serial rapist because he helped them gather information.”

The report also noted that a Justice Department spokesperson also declined to comment.

