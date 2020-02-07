Quantcast
Lev Parnas hands Democrats a new treasure trove of photos and videos that go far beyond Trump impeachment: CNN

19 mins ago

According to a report from CNN’s Vicky Ward, former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas has handed Democratic investigators a treasure trove of previously unseen photographs and videos that bear out his contention that he was working closely with Donald Trump’s attorney despite disavowals.

The report notes, “Stored in devices seized from Lev Parnas by law enforcement, there’s a 34-second cell phone video of Rudy Giuliani relishing a bullfight. There are also photos of Donald Trump’s personal attorney posing with two matadors, a flamenco dancer twirling her skirt and an image of the father of Venezuela’s opposition leader beside a tray of hors d’oeuvres on the lawn of a Spanish castle.”

“The videos and photographs of Giuliani’s trip to Spain, obtained exclusively by CNN, show the efforts Parnas went through to document and save a trove of information. They have aided a slow-drip campaign by Parnas’ legal team to keep the indicted Giuliani associate in the limelight as he builds a defense for his indictment, and could plague Giuliani—and ultimately the President—well after impeachment has passed,” Ward wrote.

According to Parnas’ attorney Joseph Bondy, his client “possesses an unseen stash of photographs and recordings. Those exist in addition to the notes, text messages and other evidence that is currently in the hands of Congress.”

Speaking with CNN, Bondy stated, “Over the past several months, it has been revealed that Lev Parnas is a prolific collector of photos and video. Contrary to what one might expect, Mr. Parnas has not destroyed any. Rather, he has preserved them. The universe of subject matter is yet to be publicly revealed but is of interest in matters well beyond the impeachment inquiry.”

‘Disgraceful’: GOP’s Thomas Massie ripped to shreds for smearing Lt. Col. Vindman

1 min ago

February 7, 2020

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) got hammered online for smearing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman -- who's about to be pushed out of the National Security Council in apparent retaliation for his impeachment testimony.

Vindman corroborated much of the evidence about President Donald Trump's call to his Ukrainian counterpart, saying he felt speaking up was his patriotic duty, but the Kentucky Republican called the Purple Heart recipient a "leaker" whose testimony was motivated by a personal grudge.

I’d fire him. I listened to his testimony in the SCIF. He’s a leaker, not a whistleblower. Vindman was upset that @realDonaldTrump didn’t follow the script Vindman prepared for the phone call. Current Commander in Chief doesn’t take orders from a Lt. Col.!https://t.co/a9KYrfiVFN

We’re a former coal company and we support governor’s plan to transition to 100% clean energy

17 mins ago

February 7, 2020

DSM is a Dutch company with its North American headquarters in Parsippany and manufacturing operations in Belvidere. We have had continuous operations in New Jersey for more than 50 years.“DSM” stands for Dutch State Mines, and the company started over a century ago in coal mining. Since that time we have evolved and adapted to the changing world around us, ending coal mining operations 50 years ago and repurposing the acronym to “Do Something Meaningful” as a global leader in health, nutrition, sustainable materials and clean energy. We are a good example of how a company can ... (more…)

