Lindsey Graham promises Fox viewers a new investigation into Andrew McCabe despite the Justice Dept clearing him

Appearing on the Fox Business channel with host Maria Bartiromo, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) promised viewers he fully intends to use his position as the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee to launch his own investigation into former Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Andrew McCabe despite the former law enforcement official already having been cleared by the Justice Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complaining that the controversial Steele dossier was based on ” a bunch of bar-talk and hearsay,” Graham said he plans to call — at the very least — McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey in to be grilled by his committee.

“Here is what you’ve got to believe,” Graham proposed. “That the most important investigation that the FBI — the guy is now a sitting president, he was the nominee of the Republican Party — the system was told by a Russian sub-source of Steele that everything in the dossier is unreliable.”

Stating he was going to “find out how it made its way to the top,” he added, “How did McCabe know the document was in New York when he couldn’t get a warrant in 2016? How did McCabe know to go to New York, who told him?”

“This whole thing is fishy as hell and I’m going to find out what, when and what they did with the information, ” he added.

Watch below: