Lindsey Graham serves notice the Republicans will investigate the whistleblower and Biden after Senate acquits Trump

Appearing on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) served notice that the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate the whistleblower whose report led to Donald Trump’s impeachment, as well as possible connections to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

According to the Washington Examiner, Graham — one of the president’s most avid supporters regardless of the evidence — stated, “The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower,” before adding, “I want to understand how all this crap started.”

“If the whistleblower is a former employee of — associate of Joe Biden, I think that would be important. If the whistleblower was working with people on [Democratic Rep. Adam] Schiff’s staff that wanted to take Trump down a year-and-a-half ago, I think that would be important. If the Schiff staff people helped write the complaint, that would be important. We’re going to get to the bottom of all of this to make sure this never happens again,” he added

The report notes that Burr has previously said he was interested in pursuing a new investigation, but that some members of his committee are balking at the idea.