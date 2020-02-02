Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham serves notice the Republicans will investigate the whistleblower and Biden after Senate acquits Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

Appearing on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) served notice that the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate the whistleblower whose report led to Donald Trump’s impeachment, as well as possible connections to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

According to the Washington Examiner, Graham — one of the president’s most avid supporters regardless of the evidence — stated, “The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower,” before adding, “I want to understand how all this crap started.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the whistleblower is a former employee of — associate of Joe Biden, I think that would be important. If the whistleblower was working with people on [Democratic Rep. Adam] Schiff’s staff that wanted to take Trump down a year-and-a-half ago, I think that would be important. If the Schiff staff people helped write the complaint, that would be important. We’re going to get to the bottom of all of this to make sure this never happens again,” he added

The report notes that Burr has previously said he was interested in pursuing a new investigation, but that some members of his committee are balking at the idea.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham serves notice the Republicans will investigate the whistleblower and Bidens after Senate acquits Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) served notice that the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate the whistleblower whose report led to Donald Trump's impeachment, as well as possible connections to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

According to the Washington Examiner, Graham -- one of the president's most avid supporters regardless of the evidence -- stated, "The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower," before adding, "I want to understand how all this crap started."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Hours before Super Bowl, Bloomberg slams ‘pathological’ Trump for lying about obesity and ‘spray-on tan’

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign took a shot at President Donald Trump's history of lying just hours before both candidates were set to air advertisements during Super Bowl LIV.

While America watched the pre-game show, a video clip was released of Trump attacking Bloomberg over his height.

"I just think of little," Trump said during an interview that is expected to air during the Super Bowl. "You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK. It's OK. There's nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on. He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled? Does that mean everyone else gets a box."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Yang hints at possible pardon for Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week," Democratic presidential candidate contender Andrew Yang hinted that he would be opening to pardoning Donald Trump should he be convicted of crimes while in office.

Politico reports Yang was asked about the possibility of criminality by the president and said, if president, he would first ask for advice from his attorney general. Asked to elaborate, he stated, "If you look at history around the world, it's a very, very nasty pattern that developing countries have fallen into, where a new president ends up throwing the president before them in jail."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image