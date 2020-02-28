Quantcast
Connect with us

Maddow guest predicts one-third of Congress will catch coronavirus — and Capitol Hill will close

Published

56 mins ago

on

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC interviewed an expert on the spread of plagues and pestilences on Friday.

Maddow was joined by New York Times science and health reporter Donald G. McNeil, Jr. to discuss the latest on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

The interview came after California reported a second suspected case of “community transmission” of the potentially-fatal virus and Oregon reported the third such case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, eventually we’ll be where Iran was, there’ll be large numbers of unexplained cases,” McNeil won.

“We’ll have a lot of them and then one-third of Congress will get it probably,” he predicted.

“They’ll have to close down a lot of things, including our parliament — it’s a public meeting,” he explained.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Suspected ‘community transmission’ of coronavirus in third West Coast state: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Doctors in two more states reported suspected "community transmission" of coronavirus on Saturday.

The first reported case occurred in California. The second case in California was reported on Friday.

Then Oregon reported their first suspected coronavirus victim, an elementary school employee thought to be another case of community transmission.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Americans who believe Trump’s spin on coronavirus will get ‘what they deserve’: former Ebola Czar

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's credibility deficit is coming into play as Americans wonder whether to listen to his debunked claims or facts from medical experts on the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

Former U.S. Ebola response coordinator Ron Klain, who was known as the "Ebola Czar," was interviewed Friday evening by Ali Velshi on MSNBC's "The Last Word."

Klain said the administration was facing a "crisis of both confidence and competence."

"On the confidence side, anyone who believes what Donald Trump says kind of gets what they deserve at this stage of the game," he argued. "But the problem is, the administration has silenced the people we can trust."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maddow guest predicts one-third of Congress will catch coronavirus — and Capitol Hill will close

Published

54 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC interviewed an expert on the spread of plagues and pestilences on Friday.

Maddow was joined by New York Times science and health reporter Donald G. McNeil, Jr. to discuss the latest on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

The interview came after California reported a second suspected case of "community transmission" of the potentially-fatal virus and Oregon reported the third such case.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image