Maddow guest predicts one-third of Congress will catch coronavirus — and Capitol Hill will close

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC interviewed an expert on the spread of plagues and pestilences on Friday.

Maddow was joined by New York Times science and health reporter Donald G. McNeil, Jr. to discuss the latest on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

The interview came after California reported a second suspected case of “community transmission” of the potentially-fatal virus and Oregon reported the third such case.

“Unfortunately, eventually we’ll be where Iran was, there’ll be large numbers of unexplained cases,” McNeil won.

“We’ll have a lot of them and then one-third of Congress will get it probably,” he predicted.

“They’ll have to close down a lot of things, including our parliament — it’s a public meeting,” he explained.

Watch: