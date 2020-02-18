‘Make Frivolous Lawsuits Great Again!’ Internet pounds ‘Whiner-in-Chief’ Trump for threat to ‘sue everyone’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he wanted to sue “everyone” involved in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, whining that “Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false,” and “The whole deal was a total SCAM.”

In short order, commenters on social media piled on as they tried to make sense of the president’s latest peculiar rant.

DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA JUST HOW RIDICULOUS YOU

SOUND — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February

18, 2020

Two words, genius: Civil Discovery — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) February 18, 2020

A person who blocks all fact witnesses from testifying is guilty— in my book! You are GUILTY! — Big Baby Jesus ~ (@BigBabyJesus20) February 18, 2020

Maybe these people should sue you. McCabe, Comey, Clinton…… — whamish2.0 (@wisconsinvotes1) February 18, 2020

Make Frivolous Lawsuits Great Again! — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 18, 2020

PLEASE DOOOOO! Suing everyone will get all the juicy details on the table. And you will have to testify under oath!! — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) February 18, 2020

I’ll believe the guy who didn’t fake bone spurs 5 times and publicly lie 16,500+ times in 3 years. Mueller has a Purple Heart. You have a black, wicked heart. pic.twitter.com/kySRyYfihN — THE G🤥P’S M🤥ЯAL BANKЯUPTCY (@azstudigital) February 18, 2020

Says the Syphilitic Sock Monkey scam artist squatting in the White House to avoid prison time. #VoteBlueNoMatterWho2020 — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) February 18, 2020

“I’d be suing everyone all over the place…” Go ahead. The ironic thing is that Whiner-in-Chief loses the majority of his lawsuits. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) February 18, 2020

You were a con man! You are a con man! You will always be a con man! pic.twitter.com/jnHZWygxSw — UnderdogResists (@Beavis2017WA) February 18, 2020

If you weren’t POTUS you’d be in jail. — Somewhere in Texas ☀️ (@joanneintexas) February 18, 2020

“If I wasn’t President…” Oh, be still my heart!!! The mere thought of it makes me giddy. Ah, the American Dream… pic.twitter.com/n0Mifv3Iu8 — Pier Walker (@walkthepier) February 18, 2020

You sue everyone all the time for everything anyway, it’s your modus operandi. Have you ordered your copy of Dark Tower yet? Fascinating reading! #FollowTheMoney — CheerS (@cheris0722) February 18, 2020

Mr. Trump, very unseemly for a President running around twitterverse threatening to sue people when everyone knows you would never do it in a million years. You would than have to testify under oath. You, under oath, is your lawyer’s worst nightmare. — Eric Applebaum (@applebaum_eric) February 18, 2020

Yep. Discovery will be amazing. So will Trump testifying under oath! — Patriotic AF (@FunnestBestest) February 18, 2020