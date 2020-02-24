‘Mind-boggling’: Trump accused of hiding Russia documents until they can be destroyed
According to a report from NPR, the administration of Donald Trump is coming under increasing fire from historians and activists for keeping documents about his meetings with foreign leaders — including Russian officials — and immigration-related documents out of the public eye until they can be destroyed.
The reports states, “Historians and activists charge that the White House has failed to keep notes of the president’s meetings with foreign leaders, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that other papers, including records of alleged abuses of undocumented immigrants, could be destroyed,” before adding, “Immigration activists fear that records relating to the treatment of undocumented immigrants — including detainee deaths, complaints about medical conditions and alleged sexual assault and abuse of detainees — could be destroyed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”
According to Emily Creighton, an attorney for the American Immigration Council which has filed FOIA requests for documents, the notion that the information can be held in secrecy, only to possibly be destroyed in 10, 20 or 30 years is “mind-boggling.”
“It’s almost as though we are, you know, erasing our nation’s conscience,” she said in an interview.
The report notes, “In a statement to NPR, ICE says it is following ‘standard government practice’ for determining which documents to retain, and that the ultimate arbiter of how records are preserved is the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA.”
Added to that, is the fact that the president is also disappearing notes from meetings with foreign leaders, with NPR reporting, “Historians are fighting on another front with the Trump administration: over the preservation or, in some cases, the creation of presidential records. President Trump is reportedly averse to having note-takers present at his meetings with foreign leaders and is said to have torn up some notes, in violation of the Presidential Records Act.”
As Thomas Blanton, director of George Washington University’s National Security Archive, explained, ” This is an administration that doesn’t want to keep a … record [that] might contradict the president.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders releases plan for guaranteed ‘child care and Pre-K for all’
"We know that the first four years of a child's life are the most important years of human development, so it is unconscionable that in the wealthiest country in the world, we do not properly invest in early childhood education."
Now running as the presumptive frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday morning unveiled a sweeping new proposal that would guarantee high-quality child care and then pre-kindergarten education to every child—regardless of income or status—in the United States.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders is not a friend of Wall St — but he has fans there
Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders likes to take aim at Wall Street and everything it represents -- big money, big power. But even in the world of New York finance, he has supporters.
The self-described "democratic socialist" is riding high in the polls -- the latest national average offered by RealClearPolitics puts him a full 10 points in front of former vice president Joe Biden at 27.8 percent.
And some pundits are saying that if the 78-year-old senator from Vermont continues to do well, he might have an insurmountable lead in terms of delegates by Super Tuesday on March 3.
2020 Election
It’s the affordability, stupid. Can this one word put a Democrat back in the White House?
Paige Black is a 24-year-old from Northeast Philadelphia with a college degree in biochemistry and exactly the job she was aiming for, as a hospital lab technician. But she’s also forced to live at home with her parents, middle-class retirees, and has no idea when she’ll ever get a place of her own — all because of one thing she failed to calculate.That is, calculate in the most literal sense of the word.Her student debt. A whopping $130,000 worth. Black told me in a Twitter interview that it wasn’t until she graduated from Chestnut Hill College that she realized the full impact of the 12% int... (more…)