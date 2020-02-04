Nancy Pelosi explains why she ripped up Trump’s speech after State of the Union address

Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed why she tore up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address during his speech.

Politico reporter Melanie Zanona asked Pelosi about her reaction to Trump’s speech.

“I tore it up,” Pelosi replied.

“It was the courteous thing to do,” she explained.

“It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative,” she added. “It was such a dirty speech.”

