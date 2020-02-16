Quantcast
Connect with us

New China virus cases drop for third day as toll passes 1,600

Published

1 min ago

on

The number of new cases from China’s coronavirus epidemic dropped for a third consecutive day on Sunday, as the World Health Organisation chief warned it was “impossible” to predict how the outbreak would develop.

Global concern remains high about the spread of the virus, which first emerged in China’s central Hubei province in December, with the first death outside Asia reported in France this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death toll jumped to 1,665 in mainland China on Sunday after 142 more people died from the virus. More than 68,000 people have now been infected — but the number of new cases of the COVID-19 strain continued to decline.

In hardest-hit Hubei, the number of new cases slowed for a third consecutive day and at 139, the number of deaths was level with Saturday’s toll.

The number of new cases in other parts of the country has dropped for twelve straight days.

Mi Feng, National Health Commission spokesman, said Sunday that the figures were a sign that China was controlling the outbreak.

“The effects of epidemic prevention and control in various parts of the country can already be seen,” he told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURI The WHO chief has said it is ‘impossible’ to predict the direction of the outbreak

But the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that it was “impossible to predict which direction this epidemic will take”.

“We ask all governments, companies, and news organisations to work with us to sound the appropriate level of alarm without fanning the flames of hysteria,” he said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UN health body has asked China for more details on how diagnoses are being made.

An international team of WHO experts will arrive in Beijing this weekend for a joint mission with Chinese counterparts.

ADVERTISEMENT

– Quarantined cruise ship –

The scale of the epidemic ballooned on Thursday after authorities in Hubei changed their criteria for counting cases, retroactively adding 14,000 cases in a single day.

AFP / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU The biggest cluster of infections outside China is on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese authorities have placed some 56 million people in Hubei and its capital Wuhan under quarantine, virtually sealing off the province from the rest of the country in an unprecedented effort to contain the virus.

Even as China insisted the epidemic was under control, Hubei authorities announced Sunday a tightening of movement across the province.

This includes broad instructions that residential compounds and villages are “sealed off” from unnecessary visitors, with tenants’ outings “strictly managed”, as well as recommending bulk purchases of daily necessities.

All non-essential public spaces will also be closed, and residential areas and workplaces with confirmed cases should implement a 14-day quarantine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local authorities elsewhere in China have also introduced measures to try and stop the virus spreading.

Beijing’s municipal government has enacted a rule requiring people coming to the capital to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to official media.

Outside mainland China, an 80-year-old Chinese tourist in France was the fourth person to die from the new coronavirus, with the other deaths in the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Japan.

The biggest cluster outside China is on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan, with 355 infections confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US, Canada, and Hong Kong said they will evacuate their citizens from the ship, and quarantine them on home soil.

Several countries have banned arrivals from China and major airlines have cut services to the country.

Malaysia said Sunday it would not allow any cruise ships departing or transiting Chinese ports to enter the country, following the discovery of a US citizen with the coronavirus.

– Social stability –

The virus spread last month as millions travelled across China for the Lunar New Year holiday, which was extended to try and prevent more infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

People have slowly started to return to work in the past two weeks, though many are doing their jobs from home and schools remain closed.

AFP / WANG ZHAO People in China have slowly started to return to work after the coronavirus outbreak forced an extension of the Lunar New Year holidays

With the government facing criticism over its handling of the crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for tighter policing to protect social stability.

The government must “increase use of police force and strengthen the visible use of police” during the crisis, Xi said in a February 3 speech published by state media on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of local officials have been sacked for their role in mishandling the outbreak — including Hubei’s top two health officials, and the political chiefs of the province and Wuhan who were replaced with Xi loyalists.

On Sunday, a host of new reprimands were made against officials in the virus-hit region, including one who “cut corners and worked around the centralised quarantine order,” according to Hubei authorities.

“When a crisis like this happens it becomes politically important — it’s about China’s international image, it’s about the Party’s legitimacy,” said Zhou Xun, a historian of modern China at the University of Essex.

“But in general the post-Mao government did very little to really build up its health system, so the Chinese health system is very weak, it’s overloaded, inefficient, expensive and chaotic,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s one of the things (that) made the current crisis even worse.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Snake orgy prompts partial closure of Florida city park

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

A city in Florida closed off part of a park after residents spotted dozens of snakes which had apparently gathered for their annual coupling.

"It appears they have congregated for mating," the City of Lakeland Parks and Recreation Department said on Facebook with a photo of one of the serpents seen in the park by Lake Hollingsworth, southwest of Orlando.

Officials on Thursday sealed off an area where the amorous reptiles had gathered for their pre-Valentine's Day tryst with caution tape.

"This is for the protection of the public and the snakes," the department said.

"They are non-venomous and generally not aggressive as long as people do not disturb them. Once the mating is over they should go their separate ways."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Huge turnout reported during first day of early voting in the Nevada Caucuses

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Voters in the third state os the Democratic National Committee's 2020 nomination process began participating on Saturday.

For the first time, early voting is allowed in the Nevada Caucuses. Voters will be able to partipate in the caucuses by ranking voters during the early voting process.

"We are very excited to share that as of 5:00 p.m., we had more than 11,800 Nevada Democrats participate in the first day of our historic four-day early vote period!" the Nevada Democratic Party posted on Twitter, adding the hashtag #FirstInTheWest.

That number represents 14% of the total number of caucus-goes in 2016.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Master of false news gives right-wing Americans headlines they believe

Published

9 hours ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Christopher Blair produces false stories he insists are easily identifiable as satire rather than news. His pages can rack up millions of views, and at least part of that audience believes the material is true.

Blair, 48, runs eight websites and five Facebook pages from his home in the northeastern US state of Maine. He says the claims his articles make are "ridiculous," such as that President Donald Trump's current term could be extended by three years.

But his content is widely shared by people who take it as fact, contributing to the spread of false information online.

Blair -- a self-described "liberal troll" and political activist -- says he knows what to write for his right-wing "target audience" through years of "being embedded in their world."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image