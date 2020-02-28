Peggy Noonan: ‘Childish’ Trump ‘spinning, finagling, covering up failures’ of coronavirus crisis

In her column for the Wall Street Journal (subscription required), conservative columnist Peggy Noonan expressed dismay with how Donald Trump and his White House have responded to the growing coronavirus pandemic –saying their public announcements look like “spin” to cover up ineptitude.

Taking a look outside the White House, the longtime political observer noted, “I’ve got a feeling the coronavirus is going to be bad, that it will have a big impact on America, more than we imagine, and therefore on its politics. As this is written the virus is reported in 48 nations. We’ve had a first case with no known source, in California, and the state is monitoring some 8,400 others for possible infection. Canada has 13 cases,” before adding, “If coronavirus becomes a formally recognized world-wide pandemic, and if it hits America hard, it is going to change a lot—the national mood, our cultural habits, the economy.”

Asking rhetorically, “In a public-health crisis the role of government is key. The question will be—the question is—are the president and his administration up to it?” she went on to add, “Or do people get the sense they’re spinning, finagling, covering up failures and shading the facts?”

According to Noonan: “It is in crisis that you see the difference between showmanship and leadership.”

“Early signs are not encouraging. The messaging early this week was childish—everything’s under control, everything’s fine. The president’s news conference Wednesday night was not reassuring. Stock market down? ‘I think the financial markets are very upset when they look at the Democratic candidates standing on that stage making fools out of themselves,'” she wrote, quoting the president,” ‘The risk to the American people remains very low.’ ‘Whatever happens we’re totally prepared.’ ‘There’s no reason to panic, because we have done so good.'”

“It was inadequate to the task,” she pronounced.



“I wonder if the president understands what jeopardy he’s in, how delicate even strong economies are, and how provisional good fortune is,” she added before warning, “If you want to talk about what could make a progressive win the presidency it couldn’t be a better constellation than this: an epidemic, an economic downturn, a broad sense of public anxiety, and an incumbent looking small. Especially if the progressive says he stands for one big thing, health care for everyone.”

You can read more here (subscription required).