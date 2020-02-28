Quantcast
Connect with us

Pompeo smacked down hard by Ted Lieu for ducking out on coronavirus questions so he could speak at CPAC

Published

1 min ago

on

During a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received a very harsh public scolding from Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) for refusing to answer questions about the government’s handling the coronavirus pandemic so he could make it to his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

ADVERTISEMENT

After repeatedly saying he wouldn’t address the administration’s efforts to contain the evolving health crisis, lawmaker Lieu pressed Pompeo for a comment saying his question was in no way a “gotcha moment.”

With the two talking over each other, Lieu cut off Pompeo to ask, “Are you speaking at CPAC at 12:15 today?”

‘Yes, I am,” Pompeo replied.

“So you can only give two hours to this bipartisan group of members of Congress and, instead of answering questions on life and death issues from a bipartisan group of America’s representatives, you’re going to this special interest group.”

As Pompeo replied, ” Yes,” Lieu continued, “You, sir, represent all Americans, not a special interest group, and it is shameful you can’t even answer basic questions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pompeo smacked down hard by Ted Lieu for ducking out on coronavirus questions so he could speak at CPAC

Published

1 min ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

During a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received a very harsh public scolding from Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) for refusing to answer questions about the government's handling the coronavirus pandemic so he could make it to his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

After repeatedly saying he wouldn't address the administration's efforts to contain the evolving health crisis, lawmaker Lieu pressed Pompeo for a comment saying his question was in no way a "gotcha moment."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus is the test of the Trump administration we’ve all be fearing: Paul Krugman

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

In an op-ed published at the New York Times this Friday, economist Paul Krugman warned that the growing health crisis of the coronavirus is the test of the Trump administration that his critics have been fearing, and the results "aren't looking good."

Krugman writes that President Trump's unpreparedness for a disease outbreak first began when he started cutting funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention almost as soon as he took office, in addition to his shutting down of the entire global-health-security unit of the National Security Council -- despite warnings from experts. "But the Trump administration has a preconceived notion about where national security threats come from — basically, scary brown people — and is hostile to science in general. So we entered the current crisis in an already weakened condition," Krugman writes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pence setting aside epidemic duties to appear at a $25,000 a head Florida fundraiser: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Vice President Mike Pence is not letting his new duties as the coronavirus czar keep him from attending a $25,000 a head Florida fundraiser on Friday.

Just two days after the president tabbed his second-in-command to head up a task force ensuring the U.S. government does all it can to contain the deadly epidemic from spreading, Pence is flying off to Longboat Key in Florida as the featured attraction at a high-priced fundraiser to benefit congressional Republicans.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image