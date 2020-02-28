Pompeo smacked down hard by Ted Lieu for ducking out on coronavirus questions so he could speak at CPAC

During a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received a very harsh public scolding from Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) for refusing to answer questions about the government’s handling the coronavirus pandemic so he could make it to his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

ADVERTISEMENT

After repeatedly saying he wouldn’t address the administration’s efforts to contain the evolving health crisis, lawmaker Lieu pressed Pompeo for a comment saying his question was in no way a “gotcha moment.”

With the two talking over each other, Lieu cut off Pompeo to ask, “Are you speaking at CPAC at 12:15 today?”

‘Yes, I am,” Pompeo replied.

“So you can only give two hours to this bipartisan group of members of Congress and, instead of answering questions on life and death issues from a bipartisan group of America’s representatives, you’re going to this special interest group.”

As Pompeo replied, ” Yes,” Lieu continued, “You, sir, represent all Americans, not a special interest group, and it is shameful you can’t even answer basic questions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

.@tedlieu: Are you going to speak at CPAC today? POMPEO: Yes LIEU: So you could only give two hours to Congress, and instead of answering questions on life and death issues you're going to go talk to a special interest group? POMPEO: Yes LIEU: It's shameful pic.twitter.com/UBTsvJCWBr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2020