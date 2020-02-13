‘Quid pro quo right before our eyes!’ Trump’s threat against New York seen as ‘exact same crime’ he was impeached over

President Donald Trump pressed New York’s governor to end the state’s lawsuits against him ahead of their meeting — and many saw that as more than just a request.

The Trump administration moved to block New York residents from the expedited Global Entry process at the border, and the president called for the state to drop its investigations of his businesses before meeting with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to discuss the travel policy.

“I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House,” Trump tweeted. “He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!”

Former ethics czar Walter Shaub called out the tweet as another example of the president abusing the power of his office.

“Holy cow! He appears to be engaging in another quid pro quo right before our eyes,” tweeted Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics. “I don’t know what to say but HOLY COW! NY must drop its lawsuits against him if New Yorkers want Global Entry status? HOLY COW!!! HOLY COW!!!”

Holy cow! He appears to be engaging in another quid pro quo right before our eyes. I don’t know what to say but HOLY COW! NY must drop its lawsuits against him if New Yorkers want Global Entry status? HOLY COW!!! HOLY COW!!! https://t.co/4NPUgc9LNt — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 13, 2020

Shaub wasn’t the only one who saw it that way.

“Nice state you got there. Would be a shame if something happened to it. SDNY better stop investigating me if they know what’s good for them” — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) February 13, 2020

President Trump was impeached for this exact crime against US and senate “acquitted” him 8 days ago without hearing evidence or witnesses. Trump treats federal government assets, our security, as something he can freely sell for his personal benefit. He thinks he is a king. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 13, 2020

This has everything to do with Trump’s self interests. Sounds like he’s saying he’ll lift the ban on NYC Trusted Traveler programs, if they stop the lawsuits against him. — Megan (@MeganLeazes) February 13, 2020

Or what, you’ll continue to ‘punish’ New Yorkers?

Your retailiation against NY has nothing to do with National Security.

When you break the law it’s not ‘unnecessary lawsuits & harassment’. They’re doing their JOBS.

But, this tweet alone shows exactly what you’re doing. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) February 13, 2020

I’m sure New Yorkers appreciate being extorted and used as personal pawns for the Trump Family Crime Syndicate — CountryOverConman (@TrumpNewsPolls) February 13, 2020

What the hell is Trump asking for here? Is he pretending US “National Security” depends on the Governor of the sovereign state of New York doing him “a favor?” — ⭐️ Merrill ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) February 13, 2020

Trump is so stupid he doesn’t realize that you’re not supposed to tweet about your extortion schemes when you extort people. You might be thinking: “No, that’s his game, he does it out in the open to normalize it–” Nope. He’s stupid, and doesn’t realize he’s indicting himself. https://t.co/otVE9N7KpB — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 13, 2020