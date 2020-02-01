Real Time’s Bill Maher urges Dems to make an issue of Trump’s mental decline — and hands them the brutal ad to make the case

HBO “Real Time ” host Bill Maher handed Democrats a potent weapon on Friday night, unveiling a campaign ad produced by his staff that demonstrated that Donald Trump is in a state of mental decline by using clips of the president slurring and garbling his words.

Introducing the ad he stated, “Trump is a neurological mess, but the Democrats are too scared to make an issue of it, when, actually, it would cut together really well as a campaign ad.”

Following running the clip — which was greeted with laughter and wild applause from the HBO show’s audience, Maher dryly added, “As Melania often says to Donald, ‘That wasn’t so hard.'”

Watch below: