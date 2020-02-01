Real Time’s Bill Maher urges Dems to make an issue of Trump’s mental decline — and hands them the brutal ad to make the case
HBO “Real Time ” host Bill Maher handed Democrats a potent weapon on Friday night, unveiling a campaign ad produced by his staff that demonstrated that Donald Trump is in a state of mental decline by using clips of the president slurring and garbling his words.
Introducing the ad he stated, “Trump is a neurological mess, but the Democrats are too scared to make an issue of it, when, actually, it would cut together really well as a campaign ad.”
Following running the clip — which was greeted with laughter and wild applause from the HBO show’s audience, Maher dryly added, “As Melania often says to Donald, ‘That wasn’t so hard.'”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Real Time’s Bill Maher urges Dems to make an issue of Trump’s mental decline — and hands them the brutal ad to make the case
HBO "Real Time " host Bill Maher handed Democrats a potent weapon on Friday night, unveiling a campaign ad produced by his staff that demonstrated that Donald Trump is in a state of mental decline by using clips of the president slurring and garbling his words.
Introducing the ad he stated, "Trump is a neurological mess, but the Democrats are too scared to make an issue of it, when, actually, it would cut together really well as a campaign ad."
Following running the clip -- which was greeted with laughter and wild applause from the HBO show's audience, Maher dryly added, "As Melania often says to Donald, 'That wasn't so hard.'"
2020 Election
Ukraine scandal figure Robert Hyde campaigned at Trump Hotel after GOP blocked impeachment witnesses
Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde was spotted campaigning at Trump Hotel DC after the U.S. Senate voted to block witnesses from testifying in Trump's impeachment.
Hyde rose to prominence two weeks ago when his text messages with indicted Rudy Guiliani associate Lev Parnas were transmitted as evidence from the House Intelligence Committee to the House Judiciary Committee.
2020 Election
BUSTED: President’s campaign reveals ‘steering over $1.8 million’ to his family and Trump Organization businesses
In a new filing with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), President Donald Trump's reelection campaign reported spending a staggering amount of money at Trump family businesses.
Anna Massoglia, a researcher at Open Secrets, analyzed Trump's latest public filings on how he is spending donors' money.
"New FEC filing: Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign paid $194,247.57 to Trump family members, properties & businesses in the final quarter of last year alone—steering over $1.8 MILLION in donations from presidential campaign donors to Trump's private interests," Massoglia reported.