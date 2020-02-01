Quantcast
Republicans fear backlash when voters decide Trump’s fate in November

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from the Daily Beast’s David Lurie, Republican Senators who have embraced the rationale of Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) that Donald Trump’s fate should be left up to the voters in the 2020 election could see their own careers go down in flames instead.

As Alexander explained his vote to block witnesses with the “American people should decide what to do about what [Trump] did,” Lurie added that particular explanation has become the GOP’s main talking point — and that it will be problematic for GOP candidates.

“Other Republican senators seemed attracted by Alexander’s rhetoric, and echoed it today before joining him to vote in favor of a sham trial that will inevitably end with Trump’s acquittal. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio intoned that “voters themselves can hold the President accountable in an election,” while Ohio Sen. Rob Portman declaimed that the ‘American people will have the opportunity to have their say at the ballot box.'” he wrote. “Yet Alexander’s two weak arguments are directly at odds with one another. If Alexander and his fellow Republicans have chosen to abdicate their constitutional duty to pass judgment on Trump’s wrongdoing, and to hand that responsibility over to the voters, it then follows that they should have deferred to the demand of the overwhelming majority of voters to hear Bolton’s testimony, as reflected in poll after poll.”

That, Lurie argued, is likely to be a problem for GOP lawmakers who will be on the ballot in November.

“While Alexander is leaving the Senate, his Republican colleagues who will remain in the world’s greatest deliberative body will have to explain their conduct to the voters, many of them this November when they appear on the ballot together with the president in whose service they just undermined the Constitution,” he explained before warning, “We will see what verdict the electorate issues.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

 

Mitch McConnell’s decision to orchestrate Trump’s impeachment defense will blow up in his face: columnist

Published

42 mins ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political analyst Michael Tomasky speculated that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his Republican colleagues in the Senate will rue the day they refused to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump and seriously consider the fact that he is abusing his power.

By way of describing what he saw on the Senate floor on Friday when the Republicans -- with two exceptions -- all voted in lockstep to block witnesses from appearing, Tomasky explained what they will now face as they race to acquit the president with an expected vote next Wednesday.

US officials panicked an acquitted Trump will expand his secret personal international dealings: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, officials in the State Department and the U.S. intelligence community are fearful that Donald Trump will use the fact that the GOP-controlled Senate will likely acquit him in his impeachment trial and wu ill then ramp up more secret diplomacy with America's enemies and foes alike.

According to the report, "Late into Wednesday’s session of the Senate impeachment trial, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) asked a question of President Trump’s defense team: did they think foreign involvement in U.S. elections was illegal? The Trump team’s reply: nope. 'Mere information is not something that would violate the campaign finance laws,' responded White House Deputy Counsel Patrick Philbin."

Did Trump meddle in his tax returns audit?

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

The Senate is investigating claims made by an IRS whistleblower who has accused at least one political appointee in the Treasury Department of interfering with an audit of the tax returns of either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Senate investigators conducted an extensive interview with a whistleblower who claimed that there had been improper political interference with the audit process in recent weeks, according to The Washington Post. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who are the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, received the whistleblower's transcribed remarks.

