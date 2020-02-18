Rudy Giuliani explains why he profiled Black New Yorkers: ‘Who are we supposed to go look for?’

Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and an attorney for President Donald Trump, defended his stop and frisk policy on Tuesday — but assailed Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg continuing the practice.

Giuliani made the remarks during an interview with Fox News host Ed Henry.

“Our statistics were perfect,” Giuliani insisted. “We were following, not race, we were following complaints. In other words, why did we search 70% African-American males? We did it because 75% of our complaints were of African-American males who committed violent crimes. So, who are we supposed to go look for?”

“In other words, the African-American community was selecting for us who to go look for,” he said.

According to Giuliani, “police officers would go look for whites” if there had been more complaints about white people.

“If you want to be fair, 53% of the time we should search women,” he continued. “Because they make up [53%] of the population.”

“It wasn’t racist,” Giuliani added. “They were being self-selected. Most of the people that told us the race of the suspected criminal was black were black people because it’s about 80% black-on-black crime.”

It was not immediately clear from Giuliani’s remarks whether the NYPD kept statistics of the race of people who report crimes.

Watch the video below from Fox News.