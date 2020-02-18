Rudy Giuliani explains why he profiled Black New Yorkers: ‘Who are we supposed to go look for?’
Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and an attorney for President Donald Trump, defended his stop and frisk policy on Tuesday — but assailed Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg continuing the practice.
Giuliani made the remarks during an interview with Fox News host Ed Henry.
“Our statistics were perfect,” Giuliani insisted. “We were following, not race, we were following complaints. In other words, why did we search 70% African-American males? We did it because 75% of our complaints were of African-American males who committed violent crimes. So, who are we supposed to go look for?”
“In other words, the African-American community was selecting for us who to go look for,” he said.
According to Giuliani, “police officers would go look for whites” if there had been more complaints about white people.
“If you want to be fair, 53% of the time we should search women,” he continued. “Because they make up [53%] of the population.”
“It wasn’t racist,” Giuliani added. “They were being self-selected. Most of the people that told us the race of the suspected criminal was black were black people because it’s about 80% black-on-black crime.”
It was not immediately clear from Giuliani’s remarks whether the NYPD kept statistics of the race of people who report crimes.
Breaking Banner
Trump signs surprise pardon for felon convicted of failing to report extortion and bribery
President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.
Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.
Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:
Executive order signed for pardon of convicted felon Edward DeBartolo, announces @hogangidley45.
Breaking Banner
The View’s Meghan McCain melts down on Joy Behar for asking her who she’s voting for in 2020
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain short-circuited when Joy Behar asked who she would vote for in November's presidential election.
The conservative McCain agreed with liberal Sunny Hostin, who said Mike Bloomberg's past history of racist and misogynist statements would pose a big problem in winning the Democratic nomination.
"There's a lot here," McCain said. "First of all, that's 2011 on PBS, not something he said after a few drinks. That's something he said on air. Just one second, he also -- there's a lawsuit the Washington Post dug up where he was sued for saying there was a woman who was having trouble finding a nanny for her child and he said, 'It's a blanking baby, all you need is some black who doesn't even have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building.'"
Breaking Banner
Judge Amy Jackson refuses to reschedule Roger Stone’s sentencing after he requests new trial
Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Tuesday that Roger Stone's sentencing would move forward as scheduled even though he has requested a new trial.
Jackson made the ruling during a conference call with attorneys and prosectors.
The jusge indicated that she would rule on the request for a new trial at a later date. She said that Stone's sentence will not be executed until the new trial ruling has been made.
Attorneys for Stone have argued that the jury foreperson in his trial was biased against President Donald Trump and his supporters.
Roger Stone’s sentencing will still happen on Thursday despite the events of the last week or so, Judge Jackson says. @dsamuelsohn reporting