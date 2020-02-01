Rudy Giuliani posted celebratory pics of him sucking on cigars after GOP blocked impeachment witnesses

Rudy Giuliani took a victory lap on Saturday after the U.S. Senate voted against allowing witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Giuliani works as Trump’s personal lawyer, but was not selected as an attorney representing him in the impeachment trial.

The former New York City mayor was implicated in the scandal and is reportedly under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York — an office he once led.

Following the vote on Friday, in which 50 Republicans voted against allowing witnesses, Giuliani apparently celebrated, as suggested by the multiple photos he posted to Twitter showing the former mayor with a cigar in his mouth.

Giuliani has a reputation as a cigar afficionado.

“Rudy Giuliani spent thousands of dollars a month on cigars, the lawyer of his soon-to-be ex-wife told a Manhattan judge,” Newsweek reported in 2018.

“Speaking in a New York state court on Wednesday, Judith Giuliani’s attorney Bernand Clair told the judge that Giuliani’s lavish lifestyle saw him spend approximately $900,000 over five months. His expenses included $12,000 on cigars and expensive jewelry for a new love interest, as well as $7,000 on pens,” Newsweek reported.

Folks celebrating the end of this attempted coup. All asking me are Biden, Schiff, Comey, Hillary, etc going to get away with this. I told them keep watching https://t.co/qOGCEox3q5 pic.twitter.com/eCrCb36yS3 — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 1, 2020