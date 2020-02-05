Quantcast
Senate acquits President Donald Trump of two articles of impeachment — but it’s not bipartisan

All Senate Democrats will vote to support the conviction and removal of President Donald Trump. To make matters worse, the conviction votes of the Senate will be bipartisan, thanks to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) who decided that he will vote to convict.

Conservative Democrats were even willing to vote for impeachment less than 24 hours after Trump’s State of the Union Address.

Other Republicans moderates decided that what Trump did was irresponsible and inappropriate but they voted against learning more information that could sway their opinions. As a result, Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) refused to vote to convict. Collins’ vote was specifically controversial, as she’s up for reelection in 2020 and her polling is not strong.

Collins also said that Trump has learned his lesson. Hours after her statement, Trump mocked it, saying he had not.

Trump was found not guilty on the first article, as the Constitution requires 2/3 to remove from office. The House was never expected to win the vote.

Upon the second article of impeachment, Trump was also found not guilty.

As MSNBC reporter Garrett Haake explained, it is the first time in US history that senators from two different parties voted to convict a president of an impeachable offense.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
