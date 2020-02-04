Trump: Susan Collins is wrong — I did not learn a ‘lesson’ from impeachment

After Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced she would be voting to acquit President Donald Trump of the articles of impeachment for a scheme in Ukraine that she admitted was wrong, one rationale she offered, in conversation with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, was that the president had learned “a pretty big lesson” and would be “much more cautious” from now on, having faced such a thorough investigation of his conduct.

But one person who seemingly disagrees with this is the president himself. When asked about Collins’ remark by reporters at a pre-State of the Union event, Trump insisted he had not learned any such thing and reiterated that his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect.”

Asked about Sen. Susan Collins saying he’d learned a lesson, Trump told the anchors he did not agree. He had done nothing wrong. “It was a perfect call.” https://t.co/CNJmi46w7A — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 5, 2020

The final vote on the articles of impeachment will take place on Wednesday. Senate Republicans are all but guaranteed the votes to acquit the president, with none in their number stating any intention to break with the party.