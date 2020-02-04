Susan Collins predicts Trump will be ‘much more cautious’ about cheating as she votes to acquit

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced on Tuesday that she would vote to acquit Donald Trump on both charges of impeachment.

Collins defended her vote during an interview the CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell.

She explained that she thinks it is less likely that Trump will cheat following his expected acquittal.

“I believe that the president has learned from this case,” Collins said. “The president has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson.”

“I believe that he will be much more cautious in the future,” Collins said.