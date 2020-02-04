Quantcast
Susan Collins predicts Trump will be ‘much more cautious’ about cheating as she votes to acquit

1 min ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced on Tuesday that she would vote to acquit Donald Trump on both charges of impeachment.

Collins defended her vote during an interview the CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell.

She explained that she thinks it is less likely that Trump will cheat following his expected acquittal.

“I believe that the president has learned from this case,” Collins said. “The president has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson.”

“I believe that he will be much more cautious in the future,” Collins said.


Susan Collins claims she is acquitting Trump’s ‘poor judgment’ because she did so for Clinton

30 mins ago

February 4, 2020

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) gave a convoluted excuse for her acquittal of President Donald Trump.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate Tuesday, Collins explained that she voted to acquit former President Bill Clinton, but recalled she thought at the time that House Republicans proved that he broke the law. She didn't believe lying about a sex act met the threshold for impeachment, however.

In 2020, an international conspiracy to undermine a political opponent, however, also doesn't meet the standard for removal from office.

While she acknowledged that Trump exercised "poor judgment" by demanding Ukraine announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, it wasn't an action unbefitting the United States presidency, she said.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez boycotts Trump’s State of the Union: ‘None of this is normal and I will not legitimize it’

46 mins ago

February 4, 2020

The youngest woman ever elected to the House of Representatives announced on Tuesday that she will not attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

"After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced.

"None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union," she explained. "This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly."

If you think the Iowa Caucus conspiracy theories were bad — it’s only going to get worse

1 hour ago

February 4, 2020

If there's one thing the Iowa Caucus proved, it brought out the worst social media lies. One Washington Post reporter warned Tuesday that it will only get worse the closer we get to the election.

It all started with President Donald Trump's super PAC and allied group Judicial Watch broadcasting false information about voter fraud before the caucus began.

