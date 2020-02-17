Quantcast
Stacey Abrams ‘absolutely’ interested in running for vice president: ‘Of course I want it’

2 hours ago

Stacey Abrams “absolutely” intends to run for president sometime in the future, but she told “The View” that she would be willing to be running mate for this year’s Democratic nominee.

The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate had previously said she wasn’t interested in being vice president, but now that she’s ruled out a 2020 presidential run she “would be honored” to accept the No. 2 job.

“Why should we not want someone to have the power to fix the problems and the brokenness that we have?” Abrams said. “I want to do good, and there is no stronger platform than president of the United States, and that’s a position I want to one day hold.”

“It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no or to pretend, ‘Oh, no, I don’t want it,'” she added. “Of course I want it. Of course I want to serve America. Of course I want to be a patriot and do this work.”


GOPer Tom Cotton slammed for pushing China virus conspiracy: ‘One step removed from anti-vaxxer rubbish’

4 mins ago

February 17, 2020

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin expressed disgust with Ivy League-educated Republican lawmakers who have descended into anti-intellectual "know-nothingism" in an effort to parrot whatever the GOP is trying to sell to their most rabid supporters.

Following up on comments made by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Fox News where he implied that the coronavirus was concocted by Chinese scientists at the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, which has been strongly disputed by health experts ("In response to Cotton’s remarks, as well as in previous interviews with The Washington Post, numerous experts dismissed the possibility the coronavirus may be man-made"), the columnist got right to the point.

Furious Franklin Graham blasts UK: I’m not Homophobic I just ‘preach the truth of the Gospel’ to save gays from Hell

6 mins ago

February 17, 2020

Anti-LGBTQ activist Franklin Graham says he’s not homophobic, but he is calling LGBTQ activists “truthophobic” and “free-speech-ophobic.” Graham  is once again blasting activists in the UK who have succeeded in getting venues in eight cities to ban him from spreading his hate speech.

Rob Reiner’s President’s Day message: Vote out the ‘narcissistic pathologically lying misogynistic racist’ in the White House

30 mins ago

February 17, 2020

In a Twitter rant this President's Day, actor, director, comedian, and vocal Trump critic, Rob Reiner, urged his followers to "elect a POTUS who is not a Malignantly Narcissistic Pathologically Lying Misogynistic Racist."

"On this President’s Day let US vow that this Nov. we will elect a POTUS who is not a Malignantly Narcissistic Pathologically Lying Misogynistic Racist," Reiner wrote. "One who believes in The Rule of Law, respects The Constitution, and doesn’t grab women by the p*ssy."

