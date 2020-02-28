Quantcast
Connect with us

Suspected ‘community transmission’ of coronavirus in third West Coast state: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

Doctors in two more states reported suspected “community transmission” of coronavirus on Saturday.

The first reported case occurred in California. The second case in California was reported on Friday.

Then Oregon reported their first suspected coronavirus victim, an elementary school employee thought to be another case of community transmission.

The Washington state reported a suspected case of community transmission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Washington State Department of Health, Public Health – Seattle & King County, and Snohomish Health District, are announcing two new cases of COVID-19, currently classified as “presumptive positives.” A presumptive positive is a test that comes back positive at the Public Health Laboratory and is pending confirmation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” KEPR reported Friday.

“The individuals reside in both King and Snohomish Counties. In King County, a woman in her 50s with confirmed travel to Daegu, South Korea is a presumptive positive,” KEPR reported.

The second case may be a community transmission.

“In Snohomish County, a person under the age of 18 with no travel history is also a presumptive positive. He is currently in home isolation as well. That patient visited Seattle Children’s North Clinic on Monday, Feb. 24. Snohomish County Health District is working alongside the Everett Public Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff at Jackson High School, where this student attends,” the network noted.

The high school will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Suspected ‘community transmission’ of coronavirus in third West Coast state: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Doctors in two more states reported suspected "community transmission" of coronavirus on Saturday.

The first reported case occurred in California. The second case in California was reported on Friday.

Then Oregon reported their first suspected coronavirus victim, an elementary school employee thought to be another case of community transmission.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Americans who believe Trump’s spin on coronavirus will get ‘what they deserve’: former Ebola Czar

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's credibility deficit is coming into play as Americans wonder whether to listen to his debunked claims or facts from medical experts on the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

Former U.S. Ebola response coordinator Ron Klain, who was known as the "Ebola Czar," was interviewed Friday evening by Ali Velshi on MSNBC's "The Last Word."

Klain said the administration was facing a "crisis of both confidence and competence."

"On the confidence side, anyone who believes what Donald Trump says kind of gets what they deserve at this stage of the game," he argued. "But the problem is, the administration has silenced the people we can trust."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maddow guest predicts one-third of Congress will catch coronavirus — and Capitol Hill will close

Published

54 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC interviewed an expert on the spread of plagues and pestilences on Friday.

Maddow was joined by New York Times science and health reporter Donald G. McNeil, Jr. to discuss the latest on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

The interview came after California reported a second suspected case of "community transmission" of the potentially-fatal virus and Oregon reported the third such case.

Continue Reading
 
 