Suspected ‘community transmission’ of coronavirus in third West Coast state: report

Doctors in two more states reported suspected “community transmission” of coronavirus on Saturday.

The first reported case occurred in California. The second case in California was reported on Friday.

Then Oregon reported their first suspected coronavirus victim, an elementary school employee thought to be another case of community transmission.

The Washington state reported a suspected case of community transmission.

“The Washington State Department of Health, Public Health – Seattle & King County, and Snohomish Health District, are announcing two new cases of COVID-19, currently classified as “presumptive positives.” A presumptive positive is a test that comes back positive at the Public Health Laboratory and is pending confirmation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” KEPR reported Friday.

“The individuals reside in both King and Snohomish Counties. In King County, a woman in her 50s with confirmed travel to Daegu, South Korea is a presumptive positive,” KEPR reported.

The second case may be a community transmission.

“In Snohomish County, a person under the age of 18 with no travel history is also a presumptive positive. He is currently in home isolation as well. That patient visited Seattle Children’s North Clinic on Monday, Feb. 24. Snohomish County Health District is working alongside the Everett Public Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff at Jackson High School, where this student attends,” the network noted.

The high school will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

