‘The gloves are off’: Trump hell-bent on revenge for impeachment — and ‘everything is out in the open’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani are hatching revenge plots with help from Attorney General William Barr.

The president has privately asked Giuliani to keep investigating Joe Biden and his son’s activities in Ukraine, and Barr acknowledged that the Department of Justice would evaluate the information Trump’s personal attorney turned up, reported The Daily Beast.

“In my conversations with the president, he has, on more occasion than one, said that he wants to get to the bottom of the Ukraine issue in a very similar way that he’s talked about investigating the ‘Russia hoax,’” one source close to Trump told the website.

Giuliani himself told The Daily Beast that he spoken twice with the president Monday, but he declined to comment on the topic of their conversations.

Senior administration officials and Trump confidantes say the president feels emboldened after his Senate acquittal in the impeachment trial, and he has claimed complete vindication and already punished impeachment witnesses Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland.

“I think he feels like the chains are off now,” said one senior administration official. “It’s like things have taken a turn. The gloves are off, and everything that used to be hush hush is now just … out in the open.”

Trump poised to suffer defeat as Senate votes to rein in his war powers

Published

16 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is expected to suffer a temporary defeat this week when the Senate votes on a resolution to restrain his ability to start a war with Iran without congressional authorization.

Politico reports that Sen. Tim Kaine's (D-VA) War Powers resolution is scheduled to come up for a vote on Thursday, and it appears to have enough support from Republicans to pass.

All 47 Democrats have signaled their support for Kaine's resolution, and Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Mike Lee (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Todd Young (R-IN), and Jerry Moran (R-KS) have also signaled that they're on board.

Swampy: Donald Trump and one of the biggest whoppers in modern American politics

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

It seems like forever ago when Donald Trump promised to “Drain the Swamp” if elected president. Well, it turns out this was one of the biggest whoppers in modern American politics.

Here are five ways he’s made the swamp even swampier.

1.He has packed his administration with former lobbyists and corporate executives. He has installed a former Boeing executive to run the Defense Department; a former pharmaceutical lobbyist to run the Department of Health and Human Services; a former coal lobbyist to run the Environmental Protection Agency, and a former oil lobbyist to run the Department of the Interior. In total, more than 300 lobbyists now work in the Trump administration – many in key positions overseeing the industries they used to lobby for.

‘Get on the Bernie train’: Sanders’ supporters celebrate New Hampshire primary win

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Supporters of Bernie Sanders let loose with an ecstatic roar late Tuesday when the first of US networks called the all-important New Hampshire primary for their leftist icon.

"It feels amazing!" Ayesha Wadhawan, 26, a tutor who volunteered for the Sanders campaign in New Hampshire, gushed as friends hugged each other and slapped high-fives at a Sanders watch party in Manchester.

"It just feels like this is a huge step towards achieving positive change for people in this country."

Deep into Donald Trump's presidency, Wadhawan worried that hatred and division have soared.

